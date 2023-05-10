SALON SKUG with STEFFI BARON-NEUHUBER and OBSOLETEA – mica

The next round of Salon skug will take place on May 18th in Vienna’s rhiz. This time with Steffi Baron Neuhuber and OBSOLETE.

≠≠≠ Steffi Baron-Neuhuber

She comes from the forest and brings her music kit with her: Steffi Baron-Neuhuber has been experimenting for years through a rooted world in which the noise is not noise but part of the noise. At least 76 people listen to Spoti every month. For wired forest and meadow conditions, that’s like a performance in the Ernst Happel Stadium.

http://neuhuber.klingt.org/

≠≠≠ OBSOLETE

Let’s say you get an email with a link to unreleased songs and this description: “Influences: No Wave, Psych, Noiserock (the chaotic kind), Noiserock (the minimalist kind), Drone, Sludge, Black Metal, Power Electronics/Industrial, Free Jazz etc.« What do you do? You angle grind that double wrecking ball into the »Salon skull« because: debut, drone, steam!

≠≠≠ skug Talk

Art and artificial intelligence with Scharmien Zandi (performance artist), Anna Pelz (visual artist) and Stephanie Meisl (artist)

FB-Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/6773889189305958