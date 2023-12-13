Salt pans, ancient foundries, frescoes: the projects financed by Fai’s Places of the Heart

Via Vandelli, an ancient commercial and military road still traveled on foot today; the Salina Camillone in Cervia, hit by the flood last May; the San Giusto Cathedral Complex in Susa, in the Turin area. These are some of the 23 FAI “Places of the Heart” voted by citizens in 2022 and which have now obtained funding from Fai and Intesa Sanpaolo (from a minimum of 2,000 to a maximum of 24,000 euros) to enhance or restore their heritage.

Antica Salina Camillone di Cervia, Ravenna (@Paolo Panzera/Fai)

In fact, if the three winners of each census of the Italian Environment Fund and the winner of the special classification have always been automatically entitled to receive financial aid upon presentation of a project, thanks to the call launched in April, institutions can also access it. owners and stakeholders of the places that exceeded the threshold of 2,500 votes in the 2022 census. And so, out of 55 requests, 23 were accepted. They concern churches, natural places, works of art and traditions of places of identity from North to South.

Villa Mirabellino in the park of the Royal Palace of Monza (@Morelli Peverelli/Fai)

The largest loan – 24,000 euros – goes to Villa Mirabellino in the park of the Royal Palace in Monza, for the reconstruction of the nineteenth-century Belvedere. Among other interventions, the one in the Ancient Bell Foundry Achille Mazzola 1403 in Valduggia (Vercelli) where the project, supported with 22,000 euros, will allow the creation of a carillon of nine bells for educational use to pass on the tradition to children.

Ancient bell foundry Achille Mazzola 1403, Valduggia, Vercelli (@Giorgio Blanco/Fai)

Then there are places that are symbols of climate change, such as the Salina Camillone in Cervia (Ravenna) and others in which the project has a more cultural or tourist imprint, such as the valorisation of the Santa Chiara Monastery in Oristano, the restoration of the frescoes in the apse of the Cathedral of San Giusto in Susa and those of the Church of Santa Maria Jacobi in Nola (Naples), the work on the practicability of the Via Vandelli between Modena and Massa or the improvement of the tourist usability of the Borgo di Roccatagliata in Neirone (Genoa) and of the Central Italian railway from Sulmona to Terni.

Church of Santa Maria Jacobi, Nola, Naples (@Giovanni Formosa/Fai)

There is another project that concerns a railway, but this time the winner of the 10th census in 2020 (with 75,586 votes): it is the Ferrovia delle Meraviglie which was awarded a prize of 55,000 euros and which will involve the stations between Cuneo in Ventimiglia. The Holden School of Turin also participates in the project and involves, through the use of videos and graphic novels, the story of the infrastructure as well as the people who use it and the landscape it passes through.

Via Vandelli, Vagli, Lucca (@Fai)

The list of 23 “Places of the Heart” 2022 that will be supported:

* Via Vandelli, Modena and Lucca (4th place)

* House of the Mutilated, Alessandria (5th place)

* Basilica dei Fieschi, Cogorno (Ge) (6th place)

* Villa Mirabellino in the park of the Royal Palace of Monza, Monza (Mb) (10th place)

* Ancient bell foundry Achille Mazzola 1403, Valduggia (Vc) (11th place)

* Sanctuary and rock church of San Vittore Martire, Brembate (Bb) (14th place)

* Sanctuary of the Holy Crucifix, Siculiana (Aa) (16th place)

* Church of Santa Luciella, Naples (19th place)

* Historic complex of San Michele, Torre de’ Busi (Bg) (22nd place)

* Immaculate Madonna of the treasure of San Matteo in Salerno Cathedral, Salerno (23rd place)

* The Antica salina Camillone di Cervia (Ra) (24th place with 9,333 votes)

* Central Italian Railway, Rieti-Aquila-Terni (27th place)

* Monastery of Santa Chiara, Oristano (30th place)

* Church of Santa Maria Jacobi, Nola (Na) (33rd place)

* Villa Pallavicini in Rivarolo, Genoa (37th place)

* Oratory of the Beata Vergine Assunta, Calvenzano (Bg) (41st place)

* San Giusto Cathedral Complex, Susa (To) (62nd place)

* Priory of Sant’Andrea, Piazza Armerina (En) (64th place)

* Church of San Bartolomeo loc. Pegaia, Peio (Tn) (65th place)

* Curadureddu Woods, Tempio Pausania (Ss) (66th place)

* Fountain of Palazzo Tozzoni, Imola (Bo) (82nd place)

* Roccatagliata – Valfontanabuona, Neirone (Ge) (87th place)

* Wooden choir of the parish church, Guarda Veneta (Ro) (99th place)

Share this: Facebook

X

