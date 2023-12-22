“Saltburn” Stirs Controversy on Amazon Prime: A Christmas Cinematic Bet

‘Saltburn’ comes to Amazon Prime to bewilder this Christmas (© Amazon Content Services LLC)

Those who enjoyed Beautiful revenge, the 2021 film starring Carey Mulligan and winner of the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, are eagerly anticipating the premiere of Saltburn, the new film by its director, Emerald Fennell, which stands as the great cinematic bet of Christmas on Prime Video and has sparked the most debate this awards season.

Headed by Barry Keoghan (The spirits of the island) and Jacob Elordi (My first kiss), Saltburn puts us in the shoes of an Oxford student who, swept away by the charms of one of his rich and captivating classmates, finds himself immersed in the eccentric British aristocratic world, faced with its excesses and temptations.

The film stands as a sharp critique of the class system with the director of Beautiful Revenge showing off the twisted and disconcerting style with which he conquered us in his previous work. However, although it is difficult not to resist the charms of this perverse game, the feeling it leaves behind is stranger than one would expect. Or at least in my case I finished the viewing not knowing if I had seen a masterpiece or a pretentious horror.

For a start, It is a delight to see its captivating audiovisual display, which drags you fully into the characters’ experience. The frenetic pace, the shots packed with details, its luxurious universe, the pop aesthetics of the 2000s or good musical accompaniment, make it difficult not to surrender to this intoxicating world, to feel inside the story and live every turn as if we were the ones. protagonists.

In this sense, it replicates the virtues of Beautiful revenge, which managed to convey the horror of sexual violence like few other films, making us fall in love through its audiovisual approach and then hitting us with harsh reality. The involvement in the story was maximum, so the director has not hesitated to enhance this scheme to analyze class privileges and remove us in the most impactful way possible. However, I think that she wanted to be too ambitious.

There are scenes that want to be so provocative and uncomfortable that they get completely out of hand, moments that seek to generate impact and that are used with such a level of excess that they end up looking gratuitous and out of place. It is a problem that is exacerbated when the entire middle section of the film is full of sequences of this magnitude, of details that play with the sensual and the obscene to such an exaggerated point that they completely take you out of the action and make you think that Saltburn It has nothing more to offer, which is a film empty of meaning.

For example, there is an erotic moment with Jacob Elordi in the bathtub that shocked me in every way. In this scene, Barry Keoghan’s character takes an act of sexual fascination to such a level of repulsion that, although it is understandable that he wants to make us feel extremely uncomfortable in order to stir us up, he goes so far overboard that in the end he ends up distorting the main parts of the film. Basically, because you are thinking throughout the entire footage about the impact of these moments and not so much about the message that Saltburn wants to make you reach.

Fortunately, It redeems itself in the final stretch and gives a closure at a level that I will not reveal. However, it is also true that we are dealing with such a trite topic and with such obvious reflections that it is inevitable to think that this film is totally gratuitous and unnecessary.

Seeing the very disparate reactions it has generated among critics and that in the Oscar race it is going so unnoticed (for now it has only obtained artistic and acting nominations for Keoghan or Rosamund Pike in awards such as the Golden Globes or the Satellite Awards), I would say that I am not the only one who has finished the viewing with this feeling, which makes me think that the public, when they discover Saltburn on Prime Video starting December 22, you will also receive it with a feeling of bewilderment.

As a whole, I cannot say that it is a bad film, because as I said at the beginning of the text it seems to me that it has such a visual display that at times I even felt like I was watching a cinematic masterpiece. It makes me sad that it lends itself so much to excess and ends up leaving me with the impression of being an empty film, because I think that With a more controlled tone we could be facing one of the great titles of 2023.

Share this: Facebook

X

