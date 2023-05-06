Salted caramel brigadeiro – super creamy and delicious

I’m in love with this salted caramel brigadeiro. Undoubtedly, it is a different option for a change in the preparation of sweets. In addition, the salty touch makes this brigadeiro even more delicious.

In addition, this recipe is delicious not only rolled up like this, but also for toppings and fillings for cakes, as well as toppings for sweets.

Delicious, this salted caramel brigadeiro is a recipe you must try!

salty caramel

Without a doubt, this classic pastry recipe is a delight. Made based on a caramel, butter and cream sauce, salt is added at the end of the recipe, creating a delightful contrast between the sweet and salty flavors.

Stuffing for cakes or curling brigadeiro

With a creamier texture, it is likely that you will realize that this is a great recipe option not only to roll it up in the form of a brigadeiro, but also to serve it in the spoon version, as well as to use it as cake fillings and topping other sweets.

For example, using this recipe to accompany this chocolate cake, for example, will certainly yield a delicious dessert.

Tips for making your brigadeiro

First of all, I need to emphasize that the dough for this brigadeiro is a little creamier. Therefore, if the day is very hot, it may lose its shape a little. For this, you can reduce the amount of cream by half, or leave it in the fridge.

In addition, some tips are very important:

Which sour cream to use? Absolutely, for this type of preparation. fresh is the best option. But it will work with the box or can too;

Butter with or without salt? I confess that I use the one with salt, and even in the caramel version without adding salt, it doesn't leave with too much salt;

What kind of salt to use? Without a doubt, fleur de sel is the best option, because it is made up of larger flakes, and in this way it creates points of flavor and does not dilute like fine salt, for example;

I'll roll it up, what sprinkles do you recommend? Undoubtedly, the sprinkles make all the difference. That's because this brigadier is very sweet, so investing in a quality option with a lot of chocolate flavor is a great idea.

How to make Salted Caramel Brigadeiro

Prep Time:

10 minutes Cook Time:

20 minutes Total Time:

30 minutes Delicious and super creamy, this salted caramel brigadeiro is a recipe you must try! Ingredients 1 cup of sugar;

1/2 cup warm water;

2 tablespoons of butter;

1 can of condensed milk;

100 ml heavy cream – see notes;

Flor de sel – approximately 1/2 tsp. Instructions In a pan, add the sugar and in low fire let it become a very golden and smooth syrup; As soon as the sugar turns into a smooth syrup, add the water (carefully) and let it boil until it reduces a little and forms a smooth syrup; Then, add the butter and when it melts, mix the condensed milk; Still on a low heat, keep mixing until it reaches the point of brigadier and starts to come away from the bottom of the pan; Off the heat, add the cream, mix well and let it cool until it becomes firm. If the day is hot, I advise leaving it in the fridge; Roll past the sprinkles or use as a topping or stuffing. Notes For a firmer version for rolling, I advise you to add only 1 tablespoon of cream.

