Salvadoran Artist Óscar Molina Surprises Colombian Actor at First Art Exhibition in El Salvador

Salvadoran Artist Óscar Molina Surprises Colombian Actor at First Art Exhibition in El Salvador

The first art exhibition by Salvadoran resident in New York, Óscar Molina, took place on Thanksgiving Day. Molina, who left El Salvador in the 1980s and has since become a successful businessman and influential visual artist, inaugurated his “Children of the World” collection at the Hyatt Centric hotel in Antiguo Cuscatlán. The collection, inspired by Molina’s experience as a young immigrant fleeing violence in El Salvador for the United States, features visually striking sculptures and paintings that pay tribute to the resilience of immigrants. The event was attended by influential guests and even surprised Colombian actor Gregorio “El Titi” Pernía, who dedicated a TikTok to the art night. Molina’s artwork has already begun migrating to other countries, establishing itself in various public and private spaces. The exhibition, which will be available at the Hyatt Centric hotel for one year, has attracted attention and praise for its powerful and emotional pieces.

