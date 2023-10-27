Salvatore Ferragamo, the shoemaker to the stars, turns 100

His is the story of the “shoemaker of dreams” from whose hands incredible shoes came out, of every shape and color, destined for the feet of movie stars and powerful people. Of a child who felt the vocation for an ancient craft and, at nine years old, made a pair of shoes for his little sister’s Communion on his own in one night. A fairy tale that can rival Cinderella.

Growing up, that child dedicated himself body and soul to the art – because his has been the art from the beginning – of the cobbler, fueling this passion with commitment and dedication, until he achieved success and laid the foundations of an empire.

A modern fairy tale

This modern fairy tale is the story of Salvatore Ferragamo, the founder of the fashion house that still bears his name today. The Ferragamo Museum in Florence inaugurates the retrospective «Salvatore Ferragamo 1898-1960», tracing a new journey of memory that retraces the life of the founder of the Maison to celebrate his pioneering spirit, his relationships and his iconic creations, his extraordinary visions of invention and innovation.

In the year of the hundredth anniversary of the opening of the first boutique in Hollywood, in 1923, the exhibition (open from tomorrow, 27 October, to 4 November 2024 at Palazzo Spini Feroni) recalls the most important moments and events in human history and of the craftsman, the entrepreneur and the visionary, the “shoemaker to the stars” who knew how to anticipate the times by building a tradition of creativity and modernity that still guides and inspires the Maison today in its expressions of elegance and excellence. After the first traveling retrospective inaugurated in 1985 at Palazzo Strozzi – followed by the foundation of the Ferragamo Archive and the Ferragamo Museum – this new backward investigation not only represents a synthesis of Salvatore Ferragamo’s ideas and works, but also an opportunity for reflection on the role of the Museum as a complex cultural and curatorial system engaged in constant dialogue between past and present, between heritage and contemporaneity.

From anatomical studies to artisanal expertise

In addition to the aesthetic virtuosity of the shoes made by Salvatore, his contribution to the rebirth of craftsmanship and the valorization of Made in Italy is demonstrated by a universe of writings, objects, works of art, photographs and films that tell of his infinite passion and surprising foresight. The exhibition brings together and connects multiple dimensions of research, exploration and inspiration that are stratified and intertwined in the deepening of the founder’s thought and borderless views: anatomical studies, the expertise of workmanship and decorations, chromatic experimentation, the bold research carried out on shapes and materials, the different artistic and cultural inspirations that finally brought Salvatore Ferragamo back to Italy, in 1927, to Florence, a city symbol of the Renaissance and craftsmanship.