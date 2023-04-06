To support artists, the state of Salzburg awards seven annual grants of €12,000 each, based on recommendations from independent juries.

General Submission Conditions

■ The artists must have one of these Salzburg connections:

born in Salzburg

resident in Salzburg for at least two years (main residence)

have been studying in Salzburg for at least two years (at a technical college or university)

have their main focus of work or artistic focus continuously in Salzburg. The corresponding proof (registration form not older than 4 weeks, proof of study, birth certificate, etc.) must be provided.

■ Submissions are only valid if the submission form has been filled in and signed (can be found at https://www.salzburg.gv.at/kultur-ausschriften see Downloads).

■ A curriculum vitae (artistic career) and a short covering letter with a justification for the application must be enclosed with the submission.

■ Multiple applications must be indicated in the submission form.

■ After the end of the scholarship year, a written report with documentation of the funded project must be submitted.

■ The timeframe for the scholarship is one year from the date of approval, which means it also extends beyond the calendar year.

■ All documents are to be sent by e-mail to [email protected] with the subject “Annual Scholarship + Division”.

The different deadlines can be found in the individual sections!

When transferring larger amounts of data, please use online platforms such as WeTransfer or similar

The decisions of the juries will be communicated in writing.

Specific policies of the divisions

VISUAL ARTS

(all areas such as graphics, painting, sculpture etc.)

■ Description of the project that is to be implemented with this grant (max. A4 page, several projects are also possible)

■ Curriculum vitae (artistic career, professional situation, list of exhibitions, projects)

■ Reference material – photos of works with complete captions (title, year of origin, technique, format) of at least one complete group of works (approx. 20 – 30 photos); Video works should also be documented with stills).

Deadline: April 18, 2023

Further information

Greta Schlünz, Tel. 0662 8042-2229

E-Mail: [email protected]

PHOTO

■ Description of the project that is to be implemented with this grant (max. A4 page, several projects are also possible)

■ Curriculum vitae (artistic career, professional situation, list of exhibitions, projects)

■ Reference material – photos of works with complete captions (title, year of origin, technique, format) of at least one complete group of works (approx. 20 – 30 photos); Video works should also be documented with stills).

Deadline: April 18, 2023

Further information

Greta Schlünz, Tel. 0662 8042-2229

E-Mail: [email protected]

MUSIC

All genres – composition, improvisation, songwriting

The scholarship is intended to create the opportunity to work on works and/or musical projects and to develop productions.

■ Description of the project that is to be implemented with the annual scholarship (enclose sufficient documents and/or audio samples for assessment)

■ Projects that have not yet been published must be submitted

■ No projects as part of an apprenticeship

■ List of works, previous projects

■ Reference material – at least four works (full score and/or sound carrier)

Deadline: May 15, 2023

Further information

dr Daniela Weger, Tel. 0662 8042-2729

E-Mail: [email protected]

LITERATURE (PROSE, POETRY, DRAMATIC)

■ Description of the project to be implemented with the annual scholarship (project description; exemplary text samples sufficient for assessment)

■ Projects that have not yet been published must be submitted

■ No projects as part of an apprenticeship

■ List of publications, previous projects (exemplary text samples sufficient for assessment, approx. 15 to 20 pages)

Deadline: May 15, 2023

Further information

dr Daniela Weger, Tel. 0662 8042-2729

E-Mail: [email protected]

MEDIA ART

■ Description of the project to be implemented with the annual scholarship (concept with a maximum of five pages)

■ Catalog raisonné (reference material)

We are looking for concepts for projects that combine several media, that combine traditional media such as photography, film, performance with new media – e.g. audio, video, video sculpture, computer graphics, animation techniques, 3D simulation (virtual reality), net art performance be implemented in digital form, with computer-based integration, with user-controlled (interactive) use, which are process-based. The project should ideally be implemented by September 2024.

The scholarship is awarded in cooperation with Schmiede Hallein. The scholarship holder is invited to work on the implementation of the project as part of Schmiede 2023. The presentation of the finished project will then take place a year later, at the Schmiede 2024.

Deadline: April 24, 2023

Further information

Monika Haslauer, Tel. 0662 8042-2316

E-Mail: [email protected]

PERFORMING ARTS

Focus on theater and acting

■ Description of the project to be implemented with the annual grant (concept, maximum two DIN A4 pages; answers to the questions: why and why is the grant needed; what is happening with whom, where and for how long; artistic added value through the grant; also several projects possible)

■ Curriculum vitae (artistic career) and list of works (maximum one DIN A4 page)

The call for applications is aimed at artists from the fields of theater and acting. The scholarship is intended to create the opportunity to develop artistic projects and/or works, to (further) develop productions, to experiment, to research, pursue and introduce new ideas as well as to develop concepts for networking, synergy generation or the development of the Salzburg theater landscape . The work project submitted does not have to end with a production, but it can consistently do so.

A one-year grant may include:

Theater productions, research projects, research and preparatory work at home and abroad, development of new formats, development of plays, writing texts, training courses for artistic development.

Deadline: 29. May 2023

Further information

Elfi Eberhard, Tel. 0662 8042-2231

E-Mail: [email protected]

FILM

■ Description of the project that is to be implemented with the annual grant (project description, treatment, screenplay, etc; several projects are also possible)

■ Filmography, previous projects

■ Reference material (links to previously implemented film projects)

Deadline: April 24, 2023

Further information

Monika Haslauer, Tel. 0662 8042-2316

E-Mail: [email protected]