Salzburg celebrates Rihm – La Stampa

At the age of seventy, the German Wolfgang Rihm continues to be the composer with the strongest imprint in the panorama of the twentieth and twenty-first centuries. It is true that health ailments have slowed down his activity a little in recent years, but everything he wrote in the previous decades is valid for several lifetimes. On the occasion of the birthday, the Salzburg Festival, which often put his works on the bill, dedicated a three-panel concert polyptych to him, where the vocal motets of “Vigilia” and the instrumental combinations of “Chiffre” framed his masterpiece. juvenile, the chamber opera “Jakob Lenz” performed in oratorial form. Almost fifty years have passed since Rihm composed it, yet it has not lost an ounce of its intensity, with a rare evocative and persuasive take on the madness of the German poet, immortalized by Büchner’s literary source set to music by the Rhenish author. Who has always been accused of not having fully freed themselves from traditional elements: but fortunately, we would say, because the hallucinated musical modernity in which Lenz lives scenically and vocally is surrounded by baroque wrecks so deformed but with full awareness of their historicity , like the chorales or the ostinato, which are the external commentary on the action, metamusic alongside the music, as well as a reference to the era in which Lenz lived.

A panel work itself and extremely concise, it benefited in the Mozarteum room from a reading of rare concentration, in which it was a vital part to have a leading singer like the baritone Georg Nigl, for whom any praise would not be enough to say the skill, including the continuous falsetti as the sound of his mind lost in raving. The deep conviction of the vocal and instrumental ensemble Le Balcon led by Maxime Pascal and a very attentive audience, in which the President of the Austrian Republic Alexander van der Bellen also sat, finally generated an emotional wave that a contemporary composer seldom arouses, much less in Italy. When the artistic director Markus Hinterhäuser politely pointed out the moving and smiling Rihm in a wheelchair next to the audience to the performers, the audience also jumped up to an almost interminable ovation to a giant of music and culture.

