That the most important, noble and cultured mainly musical festival such as the one in Salzburg staged works by Puccini is a very rare thing. That it even offers a production of “Il Trittico” had never happened before. For this to happen, Dante’s intercession at a distance was necessary, chosen as the hidden guide of the current edition and a possible model, through the tripartition of the Divine Comedy, of the three single acts lined up by Puccini. However, conductor Franz Welser-Möst and director Christof Loy squandered the golden opportunity with more than one general vision error. Not respecting Puccini, they put “Gianni Schicchi” at the beginning and not at the end, instead closing the performance with Suor Angelica: it is as if they had exchanged Purgatory for Heaven and also considered Hell what in reality Puccini kindly understands as Heaven.

The Triptych opens with the Inferno of “Il tabarro”, made up of misery, oppression, jealousy and murder; she continues with the Purgatory of «Suor Angelica», locked up in a convent for an illicit pregnancy and then suicide but welcomed by angelic voices when she learns of the death of the child; it ends with Gianni Schicchi, who was thrown into Hell by Dante among the forgers, but by Puccini composed with the spirit of comedy and the smile of Verdi’s Falstaff: a very playful earthly paradise. The figure of Gianni Schicchi brings down the curtain addressing the audience, but if you put this panel at the beginning of the show, Puccini’s balance is broken. If you end with Suor Angelica, because of greater appeal according to the interpreters, you create an undue double of Madama Butterfly – a suicidal woman and a child in the middle – and you push Puccini back into the conventionality of the operatic finale deliberately avoided with Il Trittico putting in queue the joke of Gianni Schicchi.

Finally, even a German repertoire musician like Welser-Möst has realized that Puccini is a composer for conductors and not only for singers, and after all he has the Wiener Philharmoniker in the hole. However, they do not seem very convinced of what they play, and on the other hand in Welser-Möst, which rightly avoids too many expansions of time, lacks the sensitivity for that substratum of French modernity that innervates especially Il tabarro and Suor Angelica. The endless singing company, unfortunately not excellent, has no Italians in the main roles and the wit of the language suffers, except for some Tuscanism by Gianni Schicchi by Misha Kiria; a celebrated soprano like Asmik Grigorian, engaged in the three operas such as Giorgetta-Suor Angelica-Lauretta, is stylistically a fish out of water and, among the characters of Suor Angelica, old glories like Hanna Schwarz and Karita Mattila are not swallows making spring .