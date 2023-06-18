Salzotto denounced “building crisis” in Catriel schools: he demanded to meet with Education

Daniela Salzotto began with the first actions of her administration by taking a claim about the state of the schools to the government of Río Negro. The mayor-elect of Catriel requested a meeting with the Minister of Education to inform him -in detail- of the situation faced by educational institutions.

Building problems, lack of classroom space and scarce resources are some of the adversities faced by secondary schools in Catriel. Salzotto traveled to Viedma to present before the Ministry of Education and Development of Río Negroa series of claims notes that the city schools have made.

“I hope to have the highest level of knowledge regarding the local situation before the change of government in order to contribute to solving the problems”Salzotto said. In addition, he requested to meet with the Minister of Education, Pablo Núñez.

The note comments on the situation of the ESRN No. 21, CET No. 21, ESRN No. 78 and CET No. 7. In these cases, classes are taught in buildings with notable building deterioration, particularly in the case of ESRN No. 21, work will be carried out for a new building, but this does not guarantee enough space for all school enrollment.

“ESRN No. 78 has limitations in its building, due to the fact that what used to be the school SUM, to date, houses the Institute of FTeacher training and the Management Office. Therefore, physical education activities, as well as any school activity that requires common spaces, must be carried out in municipal spaces, in turn, shared with other school establishments without SUM and with the municipal sports activities agenda itself,” said Salzotto. .

Just as she also expressed that her desire as the next mayor of Catriel is to be part of the solutions, and “to be honest about the critical state of the city’s schools. Marked by abandonment”.

