Sam Altman returns as CEO of OpenAI in victory for Microsoft

Sam Altman will return to lead OpenAI less than five days after he was ousted of one of the most valuable startups in the world, unleashing a back-and-forth drama that shocked Silicon Valley and the global AI industry.

Altman returns as CEO, and The initial board of directors will be led by Bret Taylor, former co-CEO of Salesforce Inc. The other directors are Larry Summersformer United States Secretary of the Treasury, and current member Adam D’Angeloco-founder and CEO of Quora Inc. OpenAI is working “to iron out the details,” the company said in a post on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter.

The decision to reinstate Altman at the world‘s best-known AI startup represents a major victory for Microsoft Corp., which worked with other investors to reverse his firing. Its executive director, Satya Nadellapublicly supported Altman throughout the uproar and briefly agreed to hire him at Microsoft to create a new internal research group.

The two new board members are also attractive to Wall Street and the Silicon Valley community. Summers, a Harvard academic and paid contributor to Bloomberg Television, serves on the boards of several startups, including Block Inc., of Jack Dorsey. Taylor is a director at Shopify Inc. and, as head of Twitter, acted as a calming force during the sale to Elon Musk last year.

The new OpenAI board of directors will not be the final one: Its main priority is to select up to nine new directors, said a person familiar with the negotiations who asked not to be identified. The composition of the board proved to be a major sticking point in negotiations for Altman’s return after his shocking ouster on Friday.

The parties are still determining which members, in addition to D’Angelo, who has already been appointed, will remain on the new OpenAI board. Microsoft, whose AI strategy depends on the startup’s technologywill likely have representation on the new board, certainly as an observer and possibly with one or more positions, one of the sources said.

Initially, Altman agreed not to be part of the board in order to close the deal, said the person. It is likely that she will later join the board. She also agreed to an internal investigation into the conduct that led to her firing, another person said.

Previous OpenAI board members included D’Angelo, the co-founder and chief scientist of OpenAI, Ilya Sutskever, Tasha McCauleyfrom GeoSim Systems, and Helen Tonerdirector of the Georgetown Center for Security and Emerging Technology.

In a statement published on Friday that sparked furor, OpenAI said Altman was fired after an internal review of the board determined that the executive director “was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering his ability to exercise his responsibilities.”

