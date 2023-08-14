Samadhi Zendejas Shares Excitement and Chemistry with William Levy in Telemundo’s ‘Back to Me’ Soap Opera

Mexican Actress Samadhi Zendejas Living “One of the Most Beautiful Moments of Her Life”

Samadhi Zendejas, known for her roles in successful series such as “False Identity” and “Intimate Enemy,” has recently shared her excitement about living one of the most beautiful moments of her life. The actress, who is currently filming the new Telemundo telenovela “Back to me” in Miami, has found great chemistry both in front of and behind the cameras with her co-star William Levy.

Samadhi Zendejas, who marks her debut as a protagonist in “Vuelve a mí,” has revealed the sacrifices she has made for the production. In a social media post last July, she mentioned the long hours of filming, lack of sleep, and the efforts to maintain a healthy lifestyle while juggling her training and preparing for scenes. However, Zendejas embraced these challenges as part of fulfilling her dreams and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work with extraordinary people.

Last week, Zendejas showcased the behind-the-scenes footage of the recordings of “Back to me” on her social media. The video captured the fun and supportive relationship between Zendejas and her on-screen lover, William Levy. Fans were delighted to see the actors’ genuine happiness and commented on their great chemistry.

In the new romantic production of Telemundo, Samadhi Zendejas brings life to Nuria, a low-income woman whose world shatters when her son, Andrés, is kidnapped. Unexpectedly, William Levy’s character becomes the love of Nuria’s life and her greatest source of support throughout her journey.

“Back to me” promises to be an enticing and emotional telenovela that will captivate audiences with its powerful storyline and the exceptional performances of Samadhi Zendejas and William Levy. Fans eagerly await its release.