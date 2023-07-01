Samahara Lobatón Criticizes ‘América Hoy’ as ‘Not White Television’ in Controversial Appearance

Title: Samahara Lobatón Criticizes TV Program ‘América Hoy’ for Lacking Diversity in Controversial Break-Up Interview

Subtitle: Magaly Medina Comments and Applauds Samahara’s Bold Statements

Samahara Lobatón, social media influencer and daughter of Melissa Klug, made headlines this week as a special guest on the popular TV show “América Hoy.” However, she caught both locals and strangers off guard when she faced the live audience and criticized the program for their lack of diversity.

During her interview, Lobatón boldly asserted, “This program is very malicious, nothing white, nothing white television has this program.” Her unexpected statement left the show’s hosts and drivers stunned and speechless.

Notably, Magaly Medina, the renowned Peruvian journalist and TV host, couldn’t help but seize the opportunity to make fun of the show’s presenter, Ethel Pozo, while also highlighting Samahara’s bold remarks on national television. Medina applauded Lobatón for being one of the few individuals who have dared to speak up and share their truth amidst the show’s controversial content.

Medina remarked, “They were caught off guard. They didn’t know how to respond and quickly changed the subject. It was as if they were left speechless by Samahara’s straightforward comments. That’s something we rarely see from them.”

Samahara’s critique on the lack of diversity in the show’s content resonates with many, as some argue that programs like “América Hoy” often fall into the trap of creating sensational content purely for viewership without considering the potential harm it may cause to those involved.

In response to Lobatón’s comments, the ATV figure (Magaly Medina) shed light on the irony of “América Hoy” accusing Samahara of being motivated by money, while they themselves have a significant budget. “I have always charged for my work, and they know it,” Medina commented.

This incident serves as a reminder that social media influencers and public figures are not afraid to challenge and criticize what they perceive as unfair or unethical practices in the entertainment industry.

