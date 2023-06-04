Samantha on “Sex and the City”: Kim Cattrall set conditions for comeback

Friends Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda and Samantha are inseparable in the Sex and the City series and movies. But there is a dispute behind the scenes. Samantha actress Kim Cattrall turns away – only to return again.

Kim Cattrall is set to reprise her role as Samantha Jones on “Sex and the City” for a cameo in the second season of HBO’s And Just Like That… However, the 66-year-old actress is said to have expressed two specific conditions for her short appearance, as “Page Six” reports, citing an insider.

Cattrall is said to have declined to reunite with her old co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Kristin Davis (Charlotte York) and Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes). That would also agree with the reporting of several US media in the past few days. Accordingly, Cattrall’s character Samantha is only supposed to be on the phone with Carrie in the season two finale. According to Variety, she filmed the scene on March 22 in New York City “without seeing or speaking to the stars of the show.”

Second, the actress is said to have made it clear that she didn’t want to see showrunner Michael Patrick King either. King also directed the series “Sex and the City” and the two films that followed it. Cattrall has made it clear in the past that she doesn’t want to return to the franchise. The relationship with her colleagues is considered broken.

Her character, Samantha Jones, now lives in London on the new series and was only involved in the first season through text messages she exchanged with Carrie. In Germany, the new season of “And Just Like That…” can be seen on Sky and the Wow streaming service from June 22nd. The other episodes always appear on Thursdays. In the US, the second season will be shown on the Max streaming service.