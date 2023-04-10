samiam

( Melodic Hardcore | Punk ) Label: Pure Noise Records

Format: (LP)

Release: 31.03.2023

The band has now been active for an unbelievable 35 years, although the intervals between the individual albums have become longer and longer, the greater the joy of seeing and hearing again was and is this time too. Already in October last year one could hear one or the other new song by samiam catch, they played furious support acts on the joint European tour of BOYSETSFIRE & HOT WATER MUSIC. Now “Stowaway”, unbelievable twelve years since the last CD “Trips”, is finally on the turntables.

At the beginning of the 90s, SAMIAM caused a furore in the general public with the albums “Billy” and especially “Clumsy”, and songs like “Capsized” or “Stepson” can confidently be called classics, but the five Californians did have a bigger breakthrough always denied, but their influence on countless bands is absolutely undisputed.

With the lightning-fast opener “Lake Speed”, SAMIAM literally scream a loud “We are back there” and follow up with the outrageously catchy “Crystallized”, in which the great and distinctive voice of singer Jason Beebout really comes into its own for the first time comes. Speaking of distinctive voice, rushes in the chorus of “Lights Out, Little Hustler.” HOT WATER MUSIC Grater legend Chris Wollard for reinforcement, and if I’m not mistaken he can also be heard in the already mentioned opener.

Since the quintet are more than masters of their craft, they deliver hit after hit with songs like “Shut Down”, “Scout Knife” or “Highwire”, perfectly staged by Scott Evans, who is not only a guitarist and singer of the mighty KOWLOON WALLED CITY, but was also most recently responsible for the stunning sound of THRICE’s re-issue of “The Artist In The Ambulance”. Despite the melodic hardcore punk, which also likes to veer towards skate punk, you discover new facets of the sophisticated songwriting with every run, and the record develops an increasing addiction factor and in the final title track “Stoaway” the five gentlemen even surprise with a good four minutes of unfamiliar music restraint.

SAMIAM will definitely make their long-time fans more than happy with the once again very successful album “Stowaway”, which grows with every run, and will hopefully win some new ones, because the band is just so exceptionally good that it deserves a lot more attention.

Tracklist „Stowaway“:

1. Lake Speed

2. Crystallized

3. Lights Out, Little Hustler

4. Shoulda Stayed

5. Shut Down

6. Scout Knife

7. Monterey Canyon

8. Natural Disasters

9. Stanley

10. Highwire

11. Something

12. Stowaway

Total playing time: 34:32

Current LineUp: Jason Beebout (Vocals) Sean Kennerly (Guitars; Bass) Sergie Loobkoff (Guitars) Chad Darby (Bass) Colin Brooks (Drums)

