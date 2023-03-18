Alejandro Gómez will not travel to Argentina to be present at the celebrations for obtaining the World Cup, in the matches against Panama and Curacao.

The midfielder announced on his social networks that he did not receive authorization from Sevilla, due to the fact that he is still recovering from an ankle injury, which he suffered in Qatar and for which he had to undergo surgery.

Although Jorge Sampaoli, Sevilla’s coach, would not have had anything to do with the situation but rather it was a decision by the club and the medical staff, this Saturday he mentioned this inconvenience.

“Papu is in the recovery process. The medical area and the club have agreed that it is better for him to finish his recovery here and not travel, ”said the Argentine coach.

“We want him to recover quickly to play. He continues with discomfort and has not yet joined ”, added Sampaoli.

He is the only one of the world champions who will not attend the party planned by the AFA for the national team, which will have its first chapter this Thursday the 23rd at the Monumental, with tickets sold out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ilillilli Papu Gomez illilli (@papugomez_official)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

