Sample Logic Releases Key Fury Keyboard and Piano Libraries
Sample Logic Releases Key Fury Keyboard and Piano Libraries

Sample Logic Releases Key Fury Keyboard and Piano Libraries

Sample Logic releases Key Fury, a refreshing take on the keyboard and piano world‘s Kontakt library.

The exciting saga continues, a world of multi-sampled cinematic keyboards and pianos, crafted synths and natural presets that bring energy and emotion to your next musical production.

Developed under the Kontakt engine, this massive 12GB virtual instrument contains 190 multi-sampled instruments/presets, over 10,400 samples, carefully programmed to deliver incredible sonic material and musical ideas.

Whether you need a genuine grand piano or a keyboard variant, you’ll find it in Key Fury. From this massive virtual instrument emerges a directly user-driven musical tool designed with a fresh and modern easy-to-use interface.

Key Fury includes 190 sampled instruments/presets, including a 12GB sample library (over 10400 audio samples), using Kontakt’s lossless sample storage compression. All samples are provided at 44.1kHz/24-bit.

Key Fury features at a glance:

  • 190 instrument presets.
  • 12 GB of sampled content (with lossless compression).
  • Consists entirely of multi-sampled keyboard instruments.
  • Dynamic meta tag browsing system.
  • Hot-swappable effects chain technology.
  • Perfect randomization for instant and creative inspiration.
  • A streamlined user interface makes music production stress-free.

Price: $199.99

Learn more about Key Fury on the official website:
https://www.samplelogic.com/products/key-fury/

