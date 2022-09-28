SampleScience’s 1960s Piano is a free VST and AU plug-in format virtual piano instrument based on the Kawai Model 600 semi-grand piano released in the early 60’s.
The classic sound of the Kawai Model 600 shines through in the 1960s Piano plug-in.
This virtual instrument features an efficient layout and an easy-to-use interface. Producers can choose from basic ADSR controls, as well as a preamp and portamento controls.
The sound of this piano is warm and retro, yet slightly modern.
With four velocity layers, the 1960s Piano maintains a retro and natural feel despite being a virtual instrument.
“This is the perfect piano for your lo-fi beats, indie rock, and lo-fi vibes,” says SampleScience!
They also added other effects like a multipurpose LFO with various controls like LFO waveform, destination and source.
The built-in LFO makes it easy for producers to further modify their vintage piano sounds without the need for extensive external plug-ins.
In addition to this LFO, SampleScience includes filters, sound modes and velocity curves for you.
Velocity curves help maintain the authenticity of a real-life piano, which is often missing in virtual instruments. Producers can adjust the included curves depending on whether you want a softer or harder tone.
Users can also choose between LPF or HPF and three different sound modes: polyphonic, monophonic and legato.
As a final note, SampleSciene adds a built-in room reverb. This allows for some vintage and dreamy piano sounds.
The 1960s Piano also has a master pan, volume and cutoff controls to assist with mixing.
The 1960s Piano is compatible with Windows 8.1/10/11 and above or macOS El Capitan and above. This plugin is available in VST, VST3 and AU formats.