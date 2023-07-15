SampleScience Releases v2 of Nu Guzheng and Updates 3 Other Free Virtual Instruments

SampleScience, the renowned virtual instrument developer, has just released updates for four of their popular free plugins. The highlight of this update is the Nu Guzheng Guzheng virtual instrument, which has been upgraded to version 2.

Windows and Mac users alike can now benefit from these updates. The Nu Guzheng Multi-sampled Chinese Guzheng plugin is now available as a VST/VST3/AU instrument. The latest version comes with four new effects, a remastered sound set, five new variations, and the ability to select a custom folder for sound content. Additionally, there is also a Decent Sampler version available, which includes five variations complete with delay, reverb, and filter effects.

But that’s not all. SampleScience has also updated three other virtual instruments. The Resonance plugin, the Synthetic Vortices plugin, and the Zither Renaissance plugin have all received the same new features and improvements.

To get your hands on these updated plugins, head over to the SampleScience online store. Simply place an order and enter 0 in the price column to receive these instruments completely free of charge. However, the developers do appreciate any rewards that users may choose to give to support their ongoing efforts.

For more information and to download these plugins, visit the official SampleScience website. Enjoy the updated virtual instruments and let your creativity run wild with their enhanced features.

