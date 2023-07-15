Home » SampleScience Releases v2 of Nu Guzheng and Updates 3 Other Free Virtual Instruments
Entertainment

SampleScience Releases v2 of Nu Guzheng and Updates 3 Other Free Virtual Instruments

by admin

SampleScience, the renowned virtual instrument developer, has just released updates for four of their popular free plugins. The highlight of this update is the Nu Guzheng Guzheng virtual instrument, which has been upgraded to version 2.

Windows and Mac users alike can now benefit from these updates. The Nu Guzheng Multi-sampled Chinese Guzheng plugin is now available as a VST/VST3/AU instrument. The latest version comes with four new effects, a remastered sound set, five new variations, and the ability to select a custom folder for sound content. Additionally, there is also a Decent Sampler version available, which includes five variations complete with delay, reverb, and filter effects.

But that’s not all. SampleScience has also updated three other virtual instruments. The Resonance plugin, the Synthetic Vortices plugin, and the Zither Renaissance plugin have all received the same new features and improvements.

To get your hands on these updated plugins, head over to the SampleScience online store. Simply place an order and enter 0 in the price column to receive these instruments completely free of charge. However, the developers do appreciate any rewards that users may choose to give to support their ongoing efforts.

For more information and to download these plugins, visit the official SampleScience website. Enjoy the updated virtual instruments and let your creativity run wild with their enhanced features.

See also  ARCHON ANGEL – II

You may also like

The cold advances: which of the next days...

Mo Xizi Sings the Ending Song for “In...

Controversial electoral campaign of the mayor of Miami...

Demi Lovato Opens Up About Visual and Hearing...

Nike Introduces New “Dark Obsidian” Dunk Low Twist...

demand and labor retraining of the +50

The goalkeeper, the most nerdy of the team

Christopher Nolan’s Ambitious Film ‘Oppenheimer’ Surpasses Budget Expectations...

The man from Rio Negro elected to normalize...

The Absence of Enrique Iglesias at Tamara Falcó’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy