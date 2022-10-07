Home Entertainment Sampleson Releases Alienize Cinematic Sci-Fi Instrument Plugin With Mouse Gestures – midifan: we focus on computer music
Sampleson Releases Alienize Cinematic Sci-Fi Instrument Plugin With Mouse Gestures – midifan: we focus on computer music

Sampleson Releases Alienize Cinematic Sci-Fi Instrument Plugin With Mouse Gestures – midifan: we focus on computer music

Alienize by Sampleson is a new way to create melodies and background sounds. Use your mouse (or your MIDI controller) to create ever-changing atmospheres for passages or important moments.

From exotic atmospheres to rhythmic backgrounds or ever-evolving melodies and arpeggios. You can play in real time, in sync with the action on the screen.

Alienize implements particle, subtraction, wavetable, and sample playback synthesis to generate sound. Generate sounds by dragging the cursor across the interface and playing one (or more) notes. It can also use this control as an automatic control parameter for the DAW.

Alienize has 41 sound modules. Each has gesture behavior (eg Theremin’s pitch is controlled by left and right cursor positions). You’ll be able to fiddle with gestures based on the movie to sync on content.

Modules include: Alien zones, Theremin, Arp 1, Mouse Blips, Mouse Booms, Alien Speech, Arp 2, Arp Violas, Hard Arp, Bug Flying, Cellos Pizz, AI Drone, Electro Drone, Retro Bass Arp, Simple Pad, Simple Flute, Tuned Bass Drum, Simple Viola, XY Pad, Bass Drone, Sheppard 1, Sheppard 2, Arc, Rubbing, Water, Bronze, Rust, Copper, Siren, Woods, Frame, Smash, Hit, String, Iron, Swoosh, Metal, Ufo, Percussive, Vibration, Plastic and Ratlle.

Features:

  • Cinematic instruments for sci-fi music scores.
  • Ambient, Arpeggio, Hum, Melody and Background modules.
  • 64-bit plugins and standalone programs.
  • Low CPU usage.
  • 41 sound modules.
  • 120 presets.
  • Automatic parameters for DAW.
  • Particles, wavetables, oscillators and sampling engines.
  • Scalable HD interface.
  • Controls/Effects:
  • Ambient reverb.
  • main gain.
  • module gain.

Promotional price: $39, available on the official website: http://sampleson.com/alienize.html

