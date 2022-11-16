News from DoNews on November 16 (Ding Fan) As an “artist” in the TV industry, Samsung The Frame wall-painting TV has been attracting consumers who pursue a high-quality life since its launch. The newly upgraded 2022 Samsung The Frame wall-painting TV is even more It is extraordinary strength. Not only has a unique art mode, the TV has built-in famous paintings to decorate the home; the screen rotation function has been updated and upgraded to facilitate vertical viewing.

The Samsung The Frame TV has built-in 69 famous paintings, ranging from Da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” and other masterpieces to Monet’s works that reproduce many wonderful scenes. Maybe you have seen the original works of Gustav Klimt in the Belvedere in Austria and want to appreciate them again. You can find them in the famous paintings built into the Samsung The Frame wall TV. Select it Let the wall become a unique “mural”. Even in standby mode, Samsung The Frame wall-painted TV is no longer a cold black screen, but an artistic painting with aesthetic value.

It is reported that in 2022, the new Samsung The Frame painting wall TV will usher in a new upgrade, equipped with a new Tizen system, with automatic rotating accessories (rotating wall mount/rotating floor stand), users can switch screens by long pressing the “multi-window” button on the remote control mode to rotate the TV screen from landscape to portrait. When using Smart View mirroring on a Samsung Galaxy mobile phone, switching the mobile phone screen horizontally and vertically can trigger the TV to rotate synchronously. Users can browse short videos on the TV just like swiping short videos on a mobile phone.