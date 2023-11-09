Home » Samsung’s New T9 Portable Hard Drive on Sale: $10 Discount Ahead of Black Friday
Samsung’s New T9 Portable Hard Drive on Sale: $10 Discount Ahead of Black Friday

Samsung’s latest T9 portable hard drive is now on sale for the first time ahead of Black Friday, with a $10 discount. The 1TB drive is now priced at $130, its lowest price since its launch last month. For those looking for more storage, the 2TB version is $40 off and the 4TB version is $100 off.

The T9 portable SSD boasts read and write speeds of up to 2000 MB/s and features a dynamic thermal protector to prevent overheating. It also comes with a USB-C to C and USB-C to A cable for versatile use.

Samsung’s portable hard drives have been highly praised in the past, and the T9 looks to be no exception. With Black Friday around the corner, this is a great opportunity to save on a high-quality storage solution.

The discounts are available directly from Amazon and Samsung. Be sure to take advantage of these deals before they’re gone.

