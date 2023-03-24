SAMUEL GUÌ YANG 2023 autumn and winter series “Faces” continues to focus on and present the external representations and personality traits of different individual faces under the background of Eastern and Western cultures. Real-life partners and friends become muses in texture-rich portrait photography. Like movie stills, each individual is vivid and unique, and each face is unique, which extends the prototype of the “SAMUEL GUÌ YANG community”.

This series is also a face that combines multiple temperaments. It comes from the midpoint of the intersection of Eastern and Western cultures, so it meets different thinking forms and becomes a mirror image of the life context of different people. Layered clothing structure, light and heavy contrasting wearing methods, embellished with the brand’s iconic colors and aesthetics, showing the layout of designers Samuel Yang and Erik Litzén from point to surface.

The new expression is revitalized based on the solid brand logic. The classic coat and jacket silhouettes are combined with the dressing habits of the autumn and winter seasons, becoming the basis of the series narrative. Blanket Coat, as its name suggests, looks like a blanket, wrapping the wearer to keep warm from the cold. The amber base color mohair from Lochcarron of Scotland, a Scottish tartan manufacturer, is soft and dense, and the looming red plaid yarn is embedded in it, which seems to penetrate the calligraphy handwriting on the back of the paper, with delicate texture. The ever-popular Lee Jacket gets a new fabric this season. The “blush” floral design jacquard silk matches the skin tone; while the classic soft and shiny black wool fabric is combined with the high-profile red lining, classic and modern are instantly molded into one.

Light and exquisite skirts are still the collocation choice for autumn and winter clothing. The long-sleeved Double Bao Dress and Xiang Dress both emphasize the simple wrapping of the body with silk fabrics, making the shape beautiful and well-organized. The designer’s favorite Simone Dress is named after the influential female singer Nina Simone, echoing her extraordinary demeanor. The fuchsia (taro) skirt is textured with recycled lightweight fabric pleats. During the action dance, the vitality of the skirt is more arbitrary.

The level of detail is carefully crafted throughout the series. The addition of knitted vests and vests, short skirts and layered collars is fascinating, adding to the look of “readable” looks. In terms of accessories, knitted sweater hats or kit bags are smart and cute; the jewelry brand Soft Mountains, which has been co-created many times, uses emerald green peridot and elegant pearls to draw a vibrant and delicate streamline for SAMUEL GUÌ YANG 2023 autumn and winter series . At the same time, the brand continues to cooperate with the time-honored Chinese cloth shoe brand “Neiliansheng” to present the “Round-Toe Flat” round-toed flat shoes. The round slits are cute and naive, blending in the novelty and modernity of the fusion of Chinese and Western.

Just like a person’s subtle emotions, the fusion of temperature and seasons promotes the appearance of expression colors. The overall color spectrum of this season is like an observation notebook of oriental culture, with real images, vivid and elegant. There is not only a colorful and dreamy transition like a young mango, but also a solid and calm fruit color like “purple date”. Cooperating with printings such as “Rain”, “Butterfly”, and “Ink”, the complete series of stories have also been inherited and transformed.

This is a reflection initiated by an individual, and it is also a series celebrating the individual. When the camera gets close, the complex traces of life are deconstructed one by one in the image, and then reappeared in surprise. The SAMUEL GUÌ YANG 2023 autumn and winter series is driven by this, like the “second life” possessed by the protagonist, giving the character a new mission.