San Cayetano: due to insecurity, they suspended the first mass in the Altamira neighborhood

The traditional mass at 7 in the morning in the San Cayetano parish of the Altamira neighborhood of the city of Córdoba should have been suspended for security reasons.

“The issue here is insecurity. Insecurity hits our neighborhood, por the robberies”explained the priest Hugo Carrillo.

“Here at the bus stops, nOr is it that a little motorbike comes with a boy and another one, but the reality is that they come in fours, they come and ambushes at the stops”assured in statements to Miter Cordoba.

“The role of the church has always been with the vulnerable. Not only like some leaders of the political class who say that the Church is with poverty, the Church is with the culture of work “Carrillo maintained.

“What happens is that poverty has been promoted by them with the social policies that they have been promoting and they do not take charge of it. It will depend on the ruling class to promote the culture of work again”, added the religious.

The masses in the parish, located at 1249 Río Paraná street, will be celebrated at 8:30, 16 and 19. During the 16 o’clock mass, there will be a procession through the streets of the neighborhood, in which the Archbishop of Cordoba, Angel Rossi.

