San Lorenzo, protagonist in the Professional Soccer League, will receive this Saturday the depressed Independiente, who has accumulated seven games without winning, in a classic valid for the ninth date of the Professional Soccer League.

The match will be played this Saturday from 19 at the Pedro Bidegain stadium, in San Lorenzo, will be refereed by Leandro Rey Hilfer and televised on TNT Sports.

The “Ciclón” accumulated 16 points with a very good campaign of five wins, a draw in the classic with Huracán and two defeats, the last one in Rosario against Newell’s (1-0) that dropped them from the lead, now in the hands of River .

In San Lorenzo, the coach Rubén Darío Insúa confirmed today a formation with four changes compared to the team that lost in Rosario: Nicolás Blandi for the Paraguayan Adam Bareiro, injured; Agustín Giay for the Colombian Carlos Sánchez; Andrés Vombergar by Iván Leguizamón; and Nahuel Barrios by Ezequiel Cerutti.

Regarding the match with Independiente, the “Gallego” Insúa said that “it is a classic of Argentine soccer, and it is a rival that is stimulated because in the Argentine Cup they won by three goals difference (against Ciudad Bolívar). Because we are at the top of the table, we have to win”.

In addition, the 61-year-old coach highlighted that his team constantly seeks to evolve, enrich itself and be a complete team when it does not have the ball, while acknowledging that “to fight for the first places in the table, one has to be effective in both aspects of the game.

The “Red” is the other side with just one victory on the first date in Córdoba against Talleres (1-0) and then there were two defeats and five draws, results that ended the cycle of DT Leandro Stillitano, replaced by Pedro Monzón in good shape. interim, although he could also continue in office if he has a positive campaign.

Independiente, for its part, which in the break of the domestic tournament for the double date FIFA beat the modest Ciudad de Bolívar (3-0) for the 32nd round of the Argentine Cup, will also go with at least one change due to the injury suffered by left back Ayrton Costa, torn hamstring in his left leg.

The 23-year-old defender will be replaced by the 34-year-old veteran Damián Pérez, the rest will be the same team with the Uruguayan Martín Cauteruccio and the youthful Nicolás Vallejo up front, since both left according to Monzón.

The history of the classic is 196 games and favors Independiente with 74 wins against 68 for San Lorenzo, while they tied 54 times.

In any case, Independiente’s last victory in Bajo Flores was 2-1 on October 18, 2014 for date 12 of the Transition tournament. Then there were two draws and a win for San Lorenzo.

Probable formations of San Lorenzo and Independiente

Saint Lawrence: Augustus Battle; Rafael Pérez, Federico Gattoni and Gastón Hernández; Agustín Giay, Jalil Elías, Agustín Martegani and Malcom Braida; Andrés Vombergar, Nicolás Blandi and Nahuel Barrios, DT: Rubén Darío Insúa.

Independent: Rodrigo Rey; Javier Báez, Sergio Barreto, Edgar Elizalde and Damián Pérez; Baltasar Barcia, Iván Marcone, Kevin López and Juan Cazares; Martin Cauteruccio and Nicolás Vallejo. DT: Pedro Monzon.

Referee: Leandro Rey Hilfer.

VAR: Nazareno Arasa.

Court: San Lorenzo.

Start time: 19.

TV: TNT Sports.

