San Lorenzo tonight left the leadership in the Professional Soccer League (LPF) tournament, when losing in Rosario against the local Newell’s by 1-0, in a match valid for the eighth date.

The ‘red and black’ team kept the three points at the Marcelo Bielsa stadium, from the conquest obtained by the Paraguayan attacker Jorge Recalde at 32 minutes of the second stage.

With this victory, Newell’s reached fifth position with 14 units (matched with Defensa y Justicia and Racing, in third and fourth position respectively) while the Cyclone remains in second place with 16 points, two behind the leader River. Leaving behind an undefeated that came from the second date, four wins and a single draw.

On the next date, Newell’s will visit Estudiantes de La Plata while San Lorenzo will receive Independiente at the Nuevo Gasómetro in search of recovery.



