To those who said that San Lorenzo was not playing well, the answer could be this game. To those who claimed that San Lorenzo always won 1-0 and proved nothing, the answer may be this game. To those who said that San Lorenzo could not think about the title, the answer could be this game. This game is yesterday’s win against Gymnastics, under a tremendous sun in Bajo Flores. It was a 4-0 but above all an approval for the team led by Rubén Darío Insúa, the builder with an eighties look who ordered what seemed impossible to order.

The Cyclone thrashed a Gimnasia team – the last game they had won for that result in Bajo Flores was against Lanús in 2015 – and their fans, who arrived at the Gasómetro overwhelmed by extreme heat, left the stadium with an undisguised illusion: why not dream of being champion?

It is true that 15 minutes into the first half, Gimnasia was left with one less player after the VAR review for the expulsion of Guillermo Enrique, and there the game broke down, especially after San Lorenzo took the lead with a header from their striker, Andrés Vombergar.

The expulsion of Enrique changed the development because Gimnasia took refuge near their area and facilitated the task of the local, who with numerical superiority wreaked havoc on the last line of their rival, especially in the complementary part.

Precisely, in the second half, with the fatigue accumulated by a temperature that exceeded 35 degrees and against an opponent without reaction, Insúa’s team finished defining it from an exquisite penalty by Adam Bareiro. Later, everything was decoration: the Paraguayan put the third at 32 and three minutes later, Gastón Hernández sealed the 4-0.

“The mentality of each player changed. This coaching staff came to instill that, to give him a sense of belonging to the team”, Bareiro said after the match, while Gasómetro gave Insúa an ovation. In that statement by the striker – and in the “look, look, look, look, look, look, look, what emotion, that’s the Gallego Insúa who returned to Boedo to be champion” who came down from the stands – may be the explanation for this Barca present, with seven consecutive victories in Bajo Flores and just three goals conceded in the Professional League, the team with the fewest goals.

Insúa ordered everything, and gave each footballer a plus. What used to be insults and nerves is now enjoyment and confidence. With that castling, the illusion comes alone.