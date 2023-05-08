Home » San Lorenzo tied again and River extended its lead at the top of the Professional League
Entertainment

San Lorenzo tied again and River extended its lead at the top of the Professional League

by admin
San Lorenzo tied again and River extended its lead at the top of the Professional League

San Lorenzo and Defensa y Justicia equalized without opening the scoring in a match for the fifteenth date of the Professional League and were far from the leader River, in a match played at the Nuevo Gasómetro stadium and in which Gonzalo Castellani was sent off around the time of the second half on the visit.

San Lorenzo added its third 0-0 in the last three games, it has seven unbeaten games (3 wins and four draws), accumulates 11 games without falls at home and has been undefeated for 1040 minutes playing in the New Gasometer.

Beyond all these favorable statistics, the Cyclone cannot keep up with River, who has just won the Superclásico against Boca 1-0. Rubén Darío Insúa’s team now has 29 points and is 8 off the top.

For its part, the Falcon de Varela, third with 28 unitsin six of the last seven games they have not conceded goals, have accumulated five games without defeats and have gone 455 minutes without conceding goals.

In a first half that was more blocked than played, those led by Julio Vaccari had control of the ball, but the clearest chance was for Rubén Darío Insua’s men at the end of the first 45 minutes. Tomás Cardona saved his team on the line, after a header deflection.

In the second half, the game was much more direct. Both teams had chances to open the scoring, but Augusto Batalla and Ezequiel Unsain continued adding unbeaten minutes.

This is how the table of positions was



See also  Triagone - Sem Papyrvs

To comment on this note you must have your digital access.
Subscribe to add your opinion!

Subscribe

You may also like

A Party: The Wembayanma Farewell Tour in France

How much did the euro blue close at...

Sound Dream Maker: Remaining Sound Weaves Happiness and...

Cande Tinelli referred to her health: “It is...

A mining tragedy in Peru illustrates the country’s...

to play with friends without installing anything, in...

Moria Casán questioned the recovery of Mirtha Legrand...

Patricia Bullrich denied the alleged cover-up of the...

The ENIM will have a fund of 500...

Techint firm auction for fleet renewal

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy