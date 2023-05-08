San Lorenzo tied again and River extended its lead at the top of the Professional League

San Lorenzo and Defensa y Justicia equalized without opening the scoring in a match for the fifteenth date of the Professional League and were far from the leader River, in a match played at the Nuevo Gasómetro stadium and in which Gonzalo Castellani was sent off around the time of the second half on the visit.

OUT CASTELLANI! 🟥 The Halcón midfielder saw the second yellow card for a foul on Leguizamón and left the Halcón with one less player against San Lorenzo towards the end.#LPFxTNTSports pic.twitter.com/83lowTjKWO — TNT Sports Argentina (@TNTSportsAR) May 8, 2023

San Lorenzo added its third 0-0 in the last three games, it has seven unbeaten games (3 wins and four draws), accumulates 11 games without falls at home and has been undefeated for 1040 minutes playing in the New Gasometer.

Beyond all these favorable statistics, the Cyclone cannot keep up with River, who has just won the Superclásico against Boca 1-0. Rubén Darío Insúa’s team now has 29 points and is 8 off the top.

For its part, the Falcon de Varela, third with 28 unitsin six of the last seven games they have not conceded goals, have accumulated five games without defeats and have gone 455 minutes without conceding goals.

In a first half that was more blocked than played, those led by Julio Vaccari had control of the ball, but the clearest chance was for Rubén Darío Insua’s men at the end of the first 45 minutes. Tomás Cardona saved his team on the line, after a header deflection.

HE GOT HER ON THE LINE! 😱 Tomás Cardona cleared a header from Braida just before it went in and prevented San Lorenzo’s first goal. The Falcon and the Cyclone continue to equalize without goals. #LPFxTNTSports pic.twitter.com/vaUP6vpA6M — TNT Sports Argentina (@TNTSportsAR) May 8, 2023

In the second half, the game was much more direct. Both teams had chances to open the scoring, but Augusto Batalla and Ezequiel Unsain continued adding unbeaten minutes.

UNSAIN DOWNLOADED IT! 🧤 The Halcón goalkeeper flew to take out a tremendous shot from Leguizamón that stuck into the corner.#LPFxTNTSports pic.twitter.com/8yx0A6NGtV — TNT Sports Argentina (@TNTSportsAR) May 8, 2023

This is how the table of positions was