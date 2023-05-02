San Luis: they are looking intensely for the murderer of a Cordoba kinesiologist who escaped from prison

The leak of a murderer sentenced to life imprisonment in saint Louis it set off the alarms in the San Luis province and mobilized an important police operation. This is Alberto Figueroa, convicted of the homicide of a kinesiologist that occurred in 2004.

The man he ran away of the reinsertion farm belonging to the Penitentiary of the province of San Luis, the San Luis Ministry of Security reported on Monday. The subject had been convicted of murdering Walter Gramaglia from Córdoba, who was missing and was found tied to a beam, submerged in the La Florida dam.

According to the statement issued by the San Luis Security portfolio, the convicted person was working in the “Colonia Agrícola Penitenciaria”, an organization that prisoners with good conduct have access to do agricultural work and facilitate social reintegration.

The troops realized his absence around 9:30 on Sunday. “All the necessary resources of the San Luis Police and its investigation teams are focused on analyzing all the clues to find the escaped inmate. In the area, work is carried out with drones, canines, and rakes are carried out with troops from different areas,” the statement said.

The Judiciary had decided, based on the history of “good conduct”, to grant the necessary permits for temporary releases, but it was determined after being evaluated by specialists that he continue his period of detention at the Penitentiary Farm where he had been staying since May 2019.