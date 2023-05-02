Home » San Luis: they are looking intensely for the murderer of a Cordoba kinesiologist who escaped from prison
Entertainment

San Luis: they are looking intensely for the murderer of a Cordoba kinesiologist who escaped from prison

by admin
San Luis: they are looking intensely for the murderer of a Cordoba kinesiologist who escaped from prison

The leak of a murderer sentenced to life imprisonment in saint Louis it set off the alarms in the San Luis province and mobilized an important police operation. This is Alberto Figueroa, convicted of the homicide of a kinesiologist that occurred in 2004.

The man he ran away of the reinsertion farm belonging to the Penitentiary of the province of San Luis, the San Luis Ministry of Security reported on Monday. The subject had been convicted of murdering Walter Gramaglia from Córdoba, who was missing and was found tied to a beam, submerged in the La Florida dam.

According to the statement issued by the San Luis Security portfolio, the convicted person was working in the “Colonia Agrícola Penitenciaria”, an organization that prisoners with good conduct have access to do agricultural work and facilitate social reintegration.

The troops realized his absence around 9:30 on Sunday. “All the necessary resources of the San Luis Police and its investigation teams are focused on analyzing all the clues to find the escaped inmate. In the area, work is carried out with drones, canines, and rakes are carried out with troops from different areas,” the statement said.

San Luis: a man convicted of murdering a Cordovan kinesiologist escaped

The Judiciary had decided, based on the history of “good conduct”, to grant the necessary permits for temporary releases, but it was determined after being evaluated by specialists that he continue his period of detention at the Penitentiary Farm where he had been staying since May 2019.

You may also like

Larreta announced that the social plans in the...

Due to the death of the oil tanker...

[Evening News]U.S. Secret Letter: Russian Army Casualties Over...

“The Long Season” ended with a high reputation...

The Hollywood Writers Guild called a strike

Read the rap that César wrote, the man...

In a gesture to the IMF, Massa has...

Horoscope from May 1st to 7th: Libra, Scorpio,...

Euro blue today: minute by minute of this...

In the next three days, the God of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy