Sandara Park will make a solo debut in July! Chuan new song recording and MV filming completed- KSD 韩星网(KPOP)

KPOP



Sani

2023-06-14T18:32:00+08:00

Today, Korean media reported that Sandara Park will release a single in July and start activities as a solo singer. At present, the recording and MV shooting have been completed. In this regard, Sandara said that apart from the July SOLO, it is inconvenient to disclose specific information.

Sandara Park moved to the Philippines with his family when he was young. In 2004, he participated in the local media ABS-CBN’s public audition and won the second place. He used this as an opportunity to start his singer activities; then he debuted as a girl group 2NE1 in South Korea in 2009 and released the Many super popular singles.

After the disbandment of 2NE1 in 2016, Sandara mainly focused on filming and variety show activities. The last song released was the OST “Song of Memory” sung for the movie “Echo Love Study One Step” in 2017. Looking forward to it. At the same time, this will also be Sandara’s first solo activity since her debut in Korea 15 years ago.

advertise

Not only the fans, but Sandara herself has never given up on her career as a singer. In October last year, she revealed that she was recording a new song, and even reduced her TV work for this reason: “I hope to slowly increase the proportion of this part, and I should return to my career Dara. Because Although I also love acting Dara and variety show Dara very much, but the proportion of Dara who makes music is too small. I have already reduced TV programs and slowly regained my previous appearance.”

Regarding the news of her solo debut, a person from Sandara said: “Sandara will return to the music scene as a solo in July, and the specific time and album format cannot be disclosed.”

© 2023 KSD Korean Star Network

All Rights Reserved

related news