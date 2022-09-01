Home Entertainment SANDRO 2022 autumn and winter campaign campaign: believe
Entertainment

by admin
if your heart wants

lingering in your mind

So please don’t listen to other people’s persuasion

if it means a lot to you

Please give it a go

Because when you’re experiencing what you truly love

and the things of faith

That’s your brightest moment

It’s also the moment when you show the world what you have

Photographer: Sam Rock

Stylist: Jonathan Kaye

Stylist: Alexandre Leese

Models: Jen Thomson, Joshua Thompson, Achan Biong and Nonso Ojukwu

Art Direction: Atelier Franck Durand

SANDRO Releases Its Fall/Winter 2022 Campaign: Believe

“Believe” is the ability to “dream” that everyone possesses.

The power of belief from a group of friends will lead them to realize their dreams. In the beginning, an irrepressible urge arose, a desire that gave rise to collaboration. From drawings to prototypes, they imagine every detail and give characters personality.

Like a modern allegory, this series of videos and images empathizes with the masses, evoking everyone’s original vision. This perfectly echoes Evelyne Chetrite’s personal story when she founded SANDRO in 1984, and underscores the brand’s desire to highlight the era’s young creative talents.

