if your heart wants
lingering in your mind
So please don’t listen to other people’s persuasion
if it means a lot to you
Please give it a go
Because when you’re experiencing what you truly love
and the things of faith
That’s your brightest moment
It’s also the moment when you show the world what you have
Photographer: Sam Rock
Stylist: Jonathan Kaye
Stylist: Alexandre Leese
Models: Jen Thomson, Joshua Thompson, Achan Biong and Nonso Ojukwu
Art Direction: Atelier Franck Durand
SANDRO Releases Its Fall/Winter 2022 Campaign: Believe
“Believe” is the ability to “dream” that everyone possesses.
The power of belief from a group of friends will lead them to realize their dreams. In the beginning, an irrepressible urge arose, a desire that gave rise to collaboration. From drawings to prototypes, they imagine every detail and give characters personality.
Like a modern allegory, this series of videos and images empathizes with the masses, evoking everyone’s original vision. This perfectly echoes Evelyne Chetrite’s personal story when she founded SANDRO in 1984, and underscores the brand’s desire to highlight the era’s young creative talents.