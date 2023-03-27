The design inspiration of this new series comes from the unique dual experience of touch and vision produced by alcohol. Designer Yin Sipei leads everyone to experience the multiple experiences of being drunk. Starting from the hazy physiological reaction after drunkenness and the wine culture that constitutes the scenes of daily life, the abstract drunken world is concretized into this free and comfortable fashion “show”.

HALF MADE

HALF MADE

HALF MADE

HALF MADE

HALF MADE

This series takes the wine culture as the core of the design, takes the comfort of wearing as an important consideration, and consistently adheres to the design concept of “half made into life”. The designer uses different fabrics and techniques to visualize the experience of drunkenness on clothing, creating a sense of visual vertigo, which fits with the true and false feelings in the drunken world. For example, in the use of stripe elements, the designer uses different techniques on the same piece of fabric to create a sense of waves and bumps in the stripes, which not only highlights the texture, but also creates a perceptual illusion.

HALF MADE

HALF MADE

HALF MADE

The simple oriental elements are as always carried out in the design blood of Jiasheng: HALF MADE. In this show, we can not only see the classic element of handmade knots, but also the reshaping of traditional wine vessels, wine bottles and Wine sacs appear repeatedly as props and patterns, which are very interesting and tense in design.

HALF MADE

HALF MADE

The stage design of the show also continues the classic black and white tone of the 2023 spring and summer series. The outer ring is like a circle of seats, and the middle disc is placed with wine bottles and inverted or standing wine glasses, which makes people feel like Immerse yourself in the atmosphere of a party of friends drinking to the fullest.

HALF MADE

Jiasheng: HALF MADE’s brand philosophy of “continuous life” is not only reflected in the creation of a comfortable atmosphere that returns to the origin in all aspects, but also in the promotion of various environmental protection projects to truly achieve sustainable design. For example, recycling small fabric books for buyers’ reference, making them into small bags and giving them back to buyers, greatly reducing the waste of materials in the development process. In this fashion show, waste porcelain beads from ceramic factories were also collected In order to reuse, the porcelain beads are screened, restructured and used as accessories to embellish clothing, realizing the sustainable use of items.

In the future: HALF MADE will continue to focus on the expression of Chinese culture. On the basis of wearing comfort, carry out more artistic design, shape more classic elements, and explore a lifestyle that belongs to sandwich: HALF MADE.

「sandwich：HALF MADE」Introduction

Jiansheng: HALF MADE takes “continuous life” as its brand philosophy, and hopes to make designs that blend into life. Using contemporary art to express traditional Chinese culture, integrating traditional culture into current life in a younger way, Jiasheng is good at drawing inspiration from traditional Chinese point-line-surface aesthetic structure and figurative wear and decoration, and exploring new ways to continue to pass on culture . The original meaning of “Jiasheng” is that there is no fully mature rice, so as to express the understanding of oriental culture and market philosophy.