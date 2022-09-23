Sandwich: HALF MADE 2023 spring and summer series show

Interlude: In the 2023 spring and summer series, HALF MADE focuses on expressing a tattered and delicate market philosophy, colliding the delicate inner and the rebellious rough appearance, and creating a sense of fragmentation on the fabric through a wonderful perspective. Present this collection in a comfortable and free tone.

Immerse yourself in the extreme black and white of the show, and shuttle between the giant installations of ancient Chinese musical instruments, as if pulling people into the world of “wandering musicians” in an instant. This series eliminates complicated decorations, and highlights the tense silhouettes and ingenious tailoring in the free and uninhibited colors. Based on the modern version, it has both functionality and flexible fun, creating a worry-free dynamic experience and Rich rhythm with youthful energy.

Modern minimalist style and oriental elements permeate this dialogue between modern art and “wandering musicians”, and the exploration of fabric re-creation has also extended to more surprising details. Inspired by the sense of bundling of luggage in ancient times, the mesh-shaped hollow design reveals the breath of wandering and broken, and the large-scale denim has a broken-feeling washing effect, which retains the sense of interweaving of the mesh, recording the vicissitudes of the musician’s wandering experience. Weaving elements run through it, and the capillary-like structure makes the details come alive.

Free and uninhibited colors are the main theme of the 2023 spring and summer series. Simple lines and smart tones are low-key against the new materials and silhouettes. The colors of this season are built intuitively, with bright chartreuse, light goose yellow, light blue with washed tannins, natural and raw gray, and classic black perfectly combined. The use of high-saturation color accents, striped prints and the iconic large plate button pattern complement each other, highlighting the texture and outline, paying tribute to the ultimate romance in the heart.

Sandwiched: HALF MADE follows the concept of comfort and freedom, using natural fibers and other fabrics, and the sense of fluidity is looming. The silhouette is loose and comfortable, with a sense of free breathing without restraint. It is suitable for multiple occasions. Between movement and stillness, it contains movement and strength.

For a long time, the brand regards “sustainability and life” as its brand philosophy, and hopes to make designs that are integrated into life. Using contemporary art to express traditional Chinese culture, we are committed to integrating traditional culture into current life in a younger way, and exploring new ways to continue the culture in the continuous implementation of design.

Interpretation: HALF MADE 2023 Spring/Summer series brings us a journey of poetic habitation, wandering outside of time, remaining in consciousness, soothing the current hustle and bustle, and letting fashion slowly tell its story. Wandering musicians never stop exploring freedom. What matters is never the destination, but the journey itself.