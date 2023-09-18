Sangiuliano: “One million from Pantheon tickets, part of the proceeds to the poor of Rome”

«In the month of August alone we exceeded 200 thousand visitors to the Pantheon, and revenue exceeded one million euros, part of these resources goes to the poor of Rome, another to the protection of the monument itself, to increase the quality of services ». Thus the Minister for Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, leaving Palazzo Chigi, at the end of the Council of Ministers. The proceeds from the sale of tickets for entry to the Pantheon – it was said a few months ago – will be allocated to the maintenance and regeneration of this site. «Another 30 percent – the minister anticipated – will go to the Curia which has committed to allocating a portion to the poor of Rome, perhaps it will be possible to feed a dedicated canteen with these resources. The rest will go to the Municipality of Rome which, however, will have to use these funds for the care and cleaning of this square, perhaps guaranteeing what happens in other parts of the world: 24-hour cleaning, with someone who stays here and keeps it tidy. the square”.
September 18, 2023 Updated at 2.58pm
1 minute read