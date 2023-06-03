Vulgar display of power, perfect as an effective gym rage banality: the brutal death slamer of Sanguisugabogg Two years after their debut Tortured Whole, they unleash their potential on Homicidal Ecstasy with a determined mine, shifted weight and Nu Metal swing.

Let’s put the cards on the table: Homicidal Ecstasy seems more serious, more concentrated and focused than his predecessor, but also less variable – just that you refrain from an 80s interlude and consistently react to the hit zone targeted from the first minute, the voice of howler cube Devin Swank this time practically on top Deathcore screams are avoided (as an exception, they are only available in Hungry for Your Insides), with almost prolletuid caveman charm through a guttural “uuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu‘ roaring there is an absolute metaphor that those off the mosh pit are at least tongue-twisting Sanguisugabogg left everything gimmicky behind, but accepted a certain monotony. A good deal, because in the end there is a work that looks much more mature.

And also none that would be so primitive as to fall into the hands of the one-dimensionality, because practically every song has at least one trick up its sleeve that concretes the redundancy in the pit of the stomach.

The tough grooving demolition bulldozer Black Market Vasectomy for example, injects some surprising tempo impulses, which repeatedly aggressively surface the viscous dynamics, while the completely assimilated guest contribution by Aaron Heard (Jesus Piece) in Face Ripped Off the uniformly rattled grunt only loosens up to a limited extent before the stream of Pissed muscularly blasting the walking man in the pit. Testicular Rot is a particularly massive headbanger and Skin Cushion jingles on supersonic knocking. A Lesson in Savagery rumbles to the point of gore-banging, while the psychedelic textures in Mortal Admonishment remain just as vague as the intricate progressiveness in Proclamation of the Frail.

That Homicidal Ecstasy with a total playing time of almost 46 minutes just behind (not counting in the trademark battle records Necrosexual Deviant and Feening for Bloodshed doing something wrong per se) is a good quarter of an hour too long only minimally hurts the fun of this less dull than somewhat dulling orgy.

Because at all times the production alone (by drummer Cody Davidson) manages to keep it on the ball: the drum sound – somewhere between thrash bucket snare and the grooving first Korn-Album in Cannibal Corpse-meets-90s-nu-metal mode – the rest of the standard fare (tons of heaviness full of fat breakdowns and evil riffs) with a lot of character is simply outstanding. The uniformity gets such a dynamic drive that all the vulgar violence really doesn’t have to make any secret of the actually so simple agenda of its nature: accepting the feuds with a wink Sanguisugabogghaben himself Homicidal Ecstasy found by myself without real originality. You can build on that.

