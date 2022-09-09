Shanghai, China(2022year9moon9Day)—— Crocs, the world‘s leading brand of innovative casual shoes, and fashion designer Shangguanzhe, and Crocs’ global fashion spokesperson Bai Jingting jointly established the apparel brand GOODBAI. Based on Crocs’ classic warm cotton Klouge, it brought SANKUANZ x GOODBAI x CROCS tripartite limited joint name Shoes. This joint venture focuses on the natural way of life and the essence of youth​, and integrates Crocs’ concept of “natural freedom” and freedom without restrictions, opening a new exploration of “naturalness” in the new world. The eclectic and bold design combines warmth and comfort with a unique aesthetic. Bai Jingting performed it himself, encouraging each individual to fully experience life from a natural, optimistic, diverse, inclusive and unique perspective, thus opening the prelude to Crocs’ “Soft FUFU Together” autumn and winter warm cotton shoes.

Fashion brand SANKUANZ was established in 2013 and officially entered the official schedule of Paris Men’s Fashion Week in 2017 to release. SANKUANZ pays attention to and deconstructs contemporary youth culture, and proposes hypotheses for the future society through fashion creation. The first joint name of SANKUANZ x Crocs was released last year and has been favored by fashionistas from all walks of life.

GOODBAI was born in 2021. It is a clothing and lifestyle brand established by Bai Jingting. It stems from the love for nature and life. The creation of the GOODBAI team continues to extend, from clothing to more diverse life scenes, and continues to use more unique, Inclusive perspective to create a comfortable and pleasant experience.

In order to let consumers feel the youthful and unique temperament of SANKUANZ and the fun and natural feeling of GOODBAI’s warm healing, Crocs, SANKUANZ and GOODBAI cooperated with each other, starting from a new exploration of nature, and integrating SANKUANZ on the basis of Crocs’ classic warm cotton Klouge. Unique avant-garde style, GOODBAI’s natural design concept, explores life attitude from a more unique and diverse perspective. The classic plush design inside the shoe is warm and warm, highlighting the comfort and warmth of “soft FUFU”, so that the whole autumn and winter no longer feel cold. The shoes are equipped with the SANKUANZ brand’s highly recognizable and futuristic SHOES FOR SHOES ​detachable external shoe cover, which adds an avant-garde sense to the exploration of the soft world, while the gentle and fluffy Goodees, as one of GOODBAI’s iconic designs, For the first time with JibbitzTM) in the form of, will give the shoes more fun possibilities. Low-saturation black and white and khaki are used as the main color matching of shoes, creating unlimited comfortable wearing possibilities for consumers. Whether you want casual style or simple and fashionable travel, SANKUANZ x GOODBAI x CROCS joint shoes can be perfectly controlled.

SANKUANZ x GOODBAI x CROCS three-way concept fusion and collision to create a new style, the appearance outline is integrated with natural aesthetics, showing a different style of cool and cute, just as Crocs has always advocated the “Come As You Are” brand theme , Confident and brave to show your difference! The new SANKUANZ x GOODBAI x CROCS three-way limited joint series, black and white, khaki two colors are priced at RMB 939, will be officially opened on September 11 in Crocs Tmall flagship store pre-sale, and Tmall small on the same day Black box lottery; pre-sale final payment will be made on September 20th, and the signature list in the lottery will be announced on the same day and officially launched; on September 21st, an offline one-day flash sale event will also be held at Crocs designated stores. At the same time, September 15 to September 17 coincides with the annual membership day of the Crocs Tmall official flagship store, when the brand will launch multiple exclusive membership benefits. Subsequently, Crocs “Soft FUFU together” autumn and winter plan will also launch a variety of autumn and winter shoes and exciting activities. For more information about the activities, please pay attention to Crocs official Weibo and WeChat.

SANKUANZ x GOODBAI x CROCSThree-party limited co-branded offline storesaddress:

Beijing Sanlitun Energy Center Store SLG33b, Sanlitun Taikoo Li Nanli, No. 19, Sanlitun, Beijing

Shanghai Taikoo Hui Energy Center Store L337, Xingye Taikoo Hui, Shimen 1st Road, Shanghai

Nanjing Deji Energy Center Store 6th Floor, Phase 1, Deji Plaza, No. 18 Zhongshan Road, Nanjing

Chengdu Taikoo Li Energy Center Store Room 1214, Basement Building-1st Floor, Ocean Taikoo Li, No. 8, Zhongshamao Street, Jinjiang District, Chengdu

Guangzhou Tianhui Plaza Energy Center Store igcB1, No. 222, Xingmin Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe District, Guangzhou

Zhengzhou Dennis David City Store 3rd Floor, Dennis David City, Intersection of West Taikang Road and Erqi Road, Duling Street, Zhengzhou City, Henan Province

Shenzhen Vientiane World Store B1, Vientiane World, No. 9072 Shennan Avenue, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China

Hangzhou Kerry Centre Store 4/F, Kerry Centre, No. 353 Yan’an Road, Gongshu District, Hangzhou