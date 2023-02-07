Listen to the audio version of the article

Perhaps we felt the need for this collective celebration of songs, competitions, controversies, fans. We have been virologists, technical commissioners of the national team, geopolitical experts; now for a week we’ll all turn into experts in music, looks, artistic direction of musical events, TV hosting – and we’ll surely end up squabbling over issues, fortunately, at least this time, of very little account.

“Sanremo 2023 ever closer” can still be read on the Rai posters that cover the city. Yet here, in what has always been called “the city of flowers”, it seems that the Festival started days ago. The crowded streets, the entrances of the Ariston crowded with young people (and not) looking for a photo, a video, a reel, a Tiktok of any face, even a little famous, who can rush into the theater.

Green carpet

As every year? No, much more. The red carpet – pardon, green carpet, because it is made of real grass, which, they assure, will then be repositioned in the green spaces of the municipality – is no less than 300 meters long. The recording of the singers’ parade with the presence of hundreds and hundreds of people around the very long carpet blocked the city center. It was necessary to find alternative routes: the unmistakable typical Ligurian “moaning” of motorists forced into imaginative solutions.

In the meantime, in the small Ariston, the stage has been enormously expanded, so extensive as to have left space in the stalls for only a few rows of armchairs. In what is the welcoming cinema-theater of a large holiday town, it somehow manages to find space for something that recalls a candy box, a spaceship and an American-made internship at the same time. The only ones to express disappointment were the journalists, who from the armored edition due to the lockdown were transferred to the poetic but decentralized Casino. Compared to the Ariston Roof (literally the roof of the building, which in the rest of the year houses three screening rooms with retractable roofs for films under the stars) there is less confusion, but smaller spaces and workstations still for the lucky few – and above all the rogue nostalgia of the years of working with the news literally under the chair. The press room protests, who knows. After all, it is a tiny controversy in a year in which immensely more important things have happened: somehow they will all arrive on stage, between monologues, letters, messages, despite those who say that only the songs should play at the Festival. Something that in a few decades of history has almost never happened.

Anna Oxa on the stage of Sanremo 2023 (Ansa/Ettore Ferrari)

Songs

Oh yeah, then there’s the songs. They will be revealed in two evenings; there are the impeccable favorites Mengoni and Ultimo, the queens Elodie and Giorgia (and a woman hasn’t won since 2014), the young men ready to conquer the fort (Madame, Lazza, and those poster-like close-ups in the bedroom by Leo Gassmann and Tananai ), the revelations that want confirmation (the Coma_Cose, with their performance that moves even the driest hearts), those who carry the weight of (our) memories, those who in three and a half minutes gamble for the chance to know your name… in short: Sanremo, which is also Sanremo in 2023. The first was Anna Oxa, the last of the second evening, at night, will be Paola and Chiara, who in the text sing “dancing as if it were the last song”: literally satisfied.

(Ansa)

