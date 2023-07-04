Santa Fe: they arrested the owner of two pitbull dogs that attacked a baby and her grandmother

Drafting Profile Córdoba

Hoy 07:34

The owner of two pitbull dogs that attacked a baby and her grandmother was arrested in the last hours in the city of Santa Fe.

The 45-year-old man is charged as the alleged perpetrator of the crime of repeated “serious negligent injuries”.

The operation took place on Monday by order of Judge Pablo Busaniche in a house in Pasaje Hermano Madeo at 2,900 in the Santa Rosa de Lima neighborhood, where two Standford-Pitbull and Pitbull breed dogs and cell phones were seized.

Prosecutor Omar de Pedro told Telefe News Santa Fe He explained that they are “animals with a history of being very aggressive, that they represented a great risk” and that “if they came out, it was very foreseeable that they would attack.”

Attack

The attack occurred last Sunday, June 25, when the two dogs jumped over the wall adjoining the neighboring house and attacked a one and a half year old baby and her grandmother.

The animal bit the girl and the grandmother jumped on top of the little girl to save her life. The grandmother is hospitalized out of danger, while the baby is seriously ill, according to the portal Santa Fe Air.

According to the aforementioned media, the dogs were not registered in the registry of dangerous breeds and had not completed their vaccination scheme.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

