Home » Santa Fe: they arrested the owner of two pitbull dogs that attacked a baby and her grandmother
Entertainment

Santa Fe: they arrested the owner of two pitbull dogs that attacked a baby and her grandmother

by admin
Santa Fe: they arrested the owner of two pitbull dogs that attacked a baby and her grandmother

Drafting Profile Córdoba

Hoy 07:34

The owner of two pitbull dogs that attacked a baby and her grandmother was arrested in the last hours in the city of Santa Fe.

The 45-year-old man is charged as the alleged perpetrator of the crime of repeated “serious negligent injuries”.

The operation took place on Monday by order of Judge Pablo Busaniche in a house in Pasaje Hermano Madeo at 2,900 in the Santa Rosa de Lima neighborhood, where two Standford-Pitbull and Pitbull breed dogs and cell phones were seized.

Prosecutor Omar de Pedro told Telefe News Santa Fe He explained that they are “animals with a history of being very aggressive, that they represented a great risk” and that “if they came out, it was very foreseeable that they would attack.”

Attack

The attack occurred last Sunday, June 25, when the two dogs jumped over the wall adjoining the neighboring house and attacked a one and a half year old baby and her grandmother.

The animal bit the girl and the grandmother jumped on top of the little girl to save her life. The grandmother is hospitalized out of danger, while the baby is seriously ill, according to the portal Santa Fe Air.

According to the aforementioned media, the dogs were not registered in the registry of dangerous breeds and had not completed their vaccination scheme.

See also  Wake up and taste the old to become red - Wang Limin's poetry and poetry_Guangming.com

You may also like

alice + olivia Presents the ‘Vacation Wardrobe’ Collection...

in Roca and Regina there will be two...

In Paris between uncontrolled excesses and hieratic simplification

Tito el Bambino Criticizes Yailin la Más Viral’s...

Hungary passes controversial education law despite teacher protests

Rumors of Huang Hao’s Secret Marriage Surface Following...

Twitch, music and pseudo-sports

The Heritage of Celia Cruz Protects Intellectual Property...

Puerto Rican wins the high jump and Colombian...

Member of the Seven Flowers Group, Zhou Licen,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy