Santi, the boy who traveled from Cipolletti to see River entered the field before the game

The 6-year-old boy went viral last week when during an interview on TNT Sports in which they got tickets for him to see, along with his father, the game in which River. In the pre-match, Santi He entered the playing field and was interviewed again before the Millionaire became champion against Estudiantes.

Before the match begins, Santi along with other children They entered the field of play wearing a shirt from the Argentine Soccer Professional League.

Maximiliano Grillo, the journalist who made the story of this boy and his father known, He interviewed him and told his feelings when he was there.

Santi during his participation in the preview of the River match. Photo: Screenshot.

During the interview between the journalist and the child, Santi expressed: “It came true, I was happy until I came here«. Grillo joked about the behavior and the ease with which the child handled himself when he grabbed the microphone to speak and replied: “if I’m for that.”

Excited, he did not remember what his relatives told him before the news that he was going to enter the field but He assured with a smile that “it’s fine.”

The story of Santi, the little River fan who traveled 1,200 km and was able to fulfill the dream of seeing the Millionaire CHAMPION 🙌⚪🔴#UnaMiradaDistinta pic.twitter.com/vD3AfSiGk3 — TNT Sports Argentina (@TNTSportsAR) July 19, 2023

How was the story of the Cipolletti boy who entered the River court with his father

As his father explained on social networks, they traveled to the Federal Capital since his wife gave them the trip for Father’s Day.

The 6-year-old boy was interviewed and moved everyone with his story, He also asked to be able to enter the field to watch the game. From the River Plate Foundation I will hear itn.

“It’s all for me, I appreciate if I can see the players but it became a bit complicated to get the tickets, it would be my dream if my dad could get the tickets“, commented the little one during the interview.

His father explained how the trip came about: «As a birthday present he asked to come see River, the mother gave the trip to both of us. Seeing him cry when we didn’t get tickets broke our hearts but we still came to enjoy everything we can.a».

While the boy and his father were talking in the interview, the journalist Maximiliano Grillo He prepared a surprise for them that excited everyone. The two tickets to see River against Estudiantes, was the gift that according to the child was his “dream of his life”.





