17/06/2023 – 07:08 Santiago

This Saturday, June 17, Santiago del Estero woke up with a thermal sensation of -1.8ºC and clear skies. Around 6 o’clock, the registered humidity was 92%, the southwest wind at 5 km/h and the visibility at 10 kilometers.

For the rest of the day, the sky is expected to continue from partly cloudy to partly cloudy. A maximum of 17 degrees and wind of up to 12 kilometers per hour from the East sector is forecast.