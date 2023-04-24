Santiago del Moro showed a retro photo of when he danced samba at the carnival

This Monday, Santiago del Moro revolutionized Instagram after posting a photo of his beginnings in journalism. According to the driver of Big Brotherthe production of the medium in which he worked asked him to cover the carnivals and he ended up making a note in the middle of the comparsa, but with the look according to the occasion.

“My old lady just sent me this photo that she found stirring up some memories. Ha ha ha! I’ll tell you… When I started out on TV, they sent me to cover carnivals. I never thought that this included putting on that “outfit” and going out to the troupe,” del Moro said in the description of the publication.

Santiago also shared the anecdote on his radio show, so the comments on the post were filled with listeners who said they had a lot of fun on the air with the entire team The Moor’s Club.

“Everything is to get the note and follow my dreams. They painted everything on me and they released me to sambar. A while ago I told the anecdote and today the testimony appeared and I wanted to share it. At any time I return to the slopes hahaha ”, the announcer recounted at the end.

