The midfielder Santiago Longo played the 90 minutes of the game against Lanús, for the seventh date of the Professional League.

According to his view, the game was “quite intense, with situations for both” teams.

“I think we had a good first half. In the second half it took us a little longer to reach the goal, but in general terms we rounded off a good game”, he commented.

Longo emphasized that at times they were “imprecise”, but that he is satisfied with how the team was handled.

Regarding the indications of his coach Guillermo Farré, Longo said that at halftime he told his players that they were “playing a good game” and that “there were still 45 more minutes to go.” In addition, he encouraged them to continue on the same path: “he told us not to give up.”

What did he say about the Canale prison?

Regarding the controversial handball of Garnet defender José María Canale, 18 minutes into the first half, Longo said that he saw the play and that for him “it was a penalty.”

“I told the referee the same thing: for me he tries to put his hand in, and once he hits it he wants to take it out, but for me it was a penalty,” said the sky-blue midfielder.

“The referee decided something else, the VAR the same, but we have to keep improving and working, I think we’re on the right track,” he concluded.

