Santiago Maratea’s trust for Independent: the IGJ declared it irregular

4
The General Inspection of Justice (IGJ) stated “irregular and ineffective” the Independiente trust that the influencer put together Santiago Maratea for the collection that it carries out with the objective of paying the debt of the Independiete club.
The organism realizes the “exhorbitant” sum received by Maratea and from the «expenses and fees» of the members of the trust.
note in development
See also The live-action Peter Pan "Peter Pan and Wendy" reinterprets the classic fairy tale | Disney | The Epoch Times