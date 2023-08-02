Santiago, the record contestant of ‘Los 8 Escalones’: won $15 million and “dreams” of being president

Santiago became this Monday the protagonist of a record feat in the contest of ‘The 8 Steps’: After his fifth win in a rowthe young political science student won $15 million and broke a historical mark in the competition. In addition, she will go for $3 million more to continue increasing the prize and help her parents in their gastronomic venture. “I am very happy, I came here last Tuesday for the $3 million to see what’s up”revealed the millionaire champion at the end of the vibrant question and answer contest.

At the beginning of this week Santiago became owner of an absolute record after consecrating himself for the fifth consecutive time in the entertainment program hosted by Guido Ducktransmitted by the screen of The thirteen.

Santiago, the young millionaire who yearns to be President of the Nation

Kaczka had introduced him to the show’s audience as the participant whose dream is to be president of Argentina.

“His dream is to be president, to be able to transform people’s lives for the better. And he knows all the presidents of Argentina, in chronological order”, stated Guido Kaczka in the presentation.

For his part, the 19-year-old young man introduced himself as a political science student: “I am a teaching assistant in a subject of the career and I work as an advisor in prison prosecution.”

“I equaled the program record, I broke the silver record, I still have to break the record for programs won”, Santiago acknowledged as he held the million dollar check.

“I’m stunned, I can’t believe it”Said the millionaire contestant after learning of his new victory. Regarding the destination of the succulent prize, the champion of The 8 Steps explained that he wants to support your familywho has a gastronomic venture in the Microcentro and is going through a “economically compromising” moment.

“I would use them [los $15 millones] mainly to help my parents with some debts. They are gastronomic, they have a bar in the Microcentro and nothing, I would like to be able to contribute to them”. anticipated the victorious participant.

“I have other younger brothers, I kind of feel responsible a bit, and I want to help them. For some debts, another part to renovate my house in basic things for them, so I’m glad that I can help them and I’ll see if we can add more numbers to the figure. It is a pleasure for me, especially to be able to help my family, who had a somewhat compromising financial moment and now I can contribute to them”, expressed Santiago.

When he answered the last question and once again became the winner of the contest, a group of friends invaded the stage to celebrate the historic achievement of the student who yearns to be president of the Nation.

The winning contestant You have the possibility to increase the prize even more since after receiving his prize of $15 million, he stated that he is willing to compete for $3 million more.

