Santiano drop anchor in Berlin

Santiano on Friday evening at the Waldbühne

Von Johannes Malinowski

Zack Ahoy, the men from the far north are hijacking the capital: Santiano are anchoring in the forest stage!

The north German bad weather left the four Schleswig-Holsteiners at home on Friday evening. They can sing across the water even when it’s not raining. And sometimes romantic like Knut Kiesewetter, humorous like Torfrock or Low German like Godewind: music as a North German virtue. A feeling of wanderlust, friendship and freedom.

At the beginning there is the debut single “Santiano” from 2012. Shortly afterwards a surprisingly e-riff-heavy and outstandingly good version of the band anthem “Gott muss ein Seemann sein”.

Santiano cannot be assigned to any genre. Somewhere between hard rock and folk music. The almost 18,000 Berliners like it! Sometimes swaying along (“Land of Green”), sometimes rocking (“Hooray for Whiskey”), sometimes rocking (“The Irish Rover”). Singer Björn Both (58) always with a snappy snap on his lips – this time very political. He speaks of “musty brown dirt” with which words like freedom and homeland are occupied today. applause in the audience. Plus “Songs of Freedom”.

The reality for the Berlin fans is the Spree steamer instead of the three-master. But for this evening Berlin was also a bit by the sea.

