Sanuki udon from Kagawa, the home of udon, is so delicious…[豊田裕大ブログ]

Hello, my name is Yudai Toyoda.

The other day, I went to Kagawa for the first time in my life and enjoyed Kagawa udon for the first time in my life.

I was hooked on udon before I went to Kagawa, so I had high expectations, but the taste far exceeded my expectations. It’s udon, but it has surpassed udon.

When I took the first bite, I felt like I had been hit by the deliciousness, and after the second bite, I was finally able to taste the udon.

I wonder if the soup stock is overwhelmingly delicious, or maybe the way the udon is made is different.

If I were a citizen of Kagawa Prefecture, I would definitely say that it’s okay to eat udon every day.

I wish I could go eat there at least once more this year.

By the way, it was also the day when I visited three restaurants and ate the most udon in my life ( ¨̮ )

If you have never eaten it, please try it!

Overwhelming! ! is! !

