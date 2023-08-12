São Paulo once again has a direct connection to Los Angeles, in the United States

Photo: Alexandre Barros

Latam inaugurated a new international route connecting São Paulo (GRU Airport) to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), this being the first Latam flight associated with the Joint Venture with Delta in the Brazilian market. The operation is carried out three times a week.

The aircraft used on the route is a Boeing 777-300ER that accommodates 38 passengers in a Premium Business cabin, 50 in Economy+ and 322 in Economy. As of November, it will begin operating on Boeing 787-9 aircraft, with capacity for 30 customers in a Premium Business cabin, 57 in Premium Economy and 213 in Economy.

The flight departs from Guarulhos every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 11:20 pm (local time), with a scheduled landing in Los Angeles at 7:35 am (local time) the following day. In the opposite direction, it takes off from Los Angeles at 1:15 pm on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, with a scheduled landing in Guarulhos at 5:15 am (local time) the following day.

With an average duration of 12 hours, the direct flight between São Paulo and Los Angeles reduces the total travel time between the two cities by approximately four hours compared to a trip with a connection in Santiago or Lima, for example – locations where Latam also has flights to the California city. It is worth mentioning that from Los Angeles, Latam customers will also be able to connect quickly on Delta flights to more than 20 destinations in the US, such as San Francisco, Las Vegas and Seattle.

