São Tomé stone flooring guides the decor of this 100 m² Rio de Janeiro apartment

When the young lawyer and professor decided to move into this apartment in 100 m² in Flamengo (RJ), he asked architect Isabella Lucena – from the cast of CASACOR Rio – for a renovation project for all the rooms, signaling that his budget was tighter because it was a rented property. “Among the requests was the creation of an office and a possible integration between the kitchen and the living room”, says the professional.

– (Photos: Lilia Mendel / Production: Andrea Brito Velho/CASACOR)

The reform promoted many changes in the original plan, especially in the wet areas. The toilet that was on the left side of the social entrance and the service room adjacent to it, for example, gave way to the new kitchen, integrated into the living room, as requested by the client.

– (Photos: Lilia Mendel / Production: Andrea Brito Velho/CASACOR)

The old service bathroom was opened to the hallway and transformed into the new toilet, with a sliding door. Facing the same corridor, the old kitchen became the new social bathroom, while the only bathroom in the corridor was opened to the back bedroom, which became the resident’s suite.

– (Photos: Lilia Mendel / Production: Andrea Brito Velho/CASACOR)

According to the architect, the São Tomé stone floor found in the apartment set the tone for the project, which was based on a style full of natural materials, a color palette in light tones of ecru, sand and off whiteorganic shapes with warm textures and natural woods to contrast with the coldness of the flooring material.

– (Photos: Lilia Mendel / Production: Andrea Brito Velho/CASACOR)

“We had to restore the stone as it was so dirty. We also completed the floor of the current kitchen with new stones, where there was originally a guest toilet and a service room, ”he says.

– (Photos: Lilia Mendel / Production: Andrea Brito Velho/CASACOR)

The decor is practically all new and follows a style that values ​​simplicity, natural materials, light tones, natural light and national design. As the idea was to create a more fluid social area, the architect opted for a layout circular furniture with organic shapes, like the Peeble sofa, signed by the designer Daniel Coutinhoand the Concrete coffee tables and Serena swivel armchairs – creations by studioball.

– (Photos: Lilia Mendel / Production: Andrea Brito Velho/CASACOR)

Just the reading chair with ottoman, from Carbon Design, previously upholstered in blue denim, was brought from the old address and upholstered in natural leather to better suit the project. The built-in cupboards that were already in the apartment were maintained and restored.

Continues after advertising

to create a reading space in the TV room that didn’t seem squeezed into a corner, the architect raised the masonry floor between the sofa and the window, placed an access step and painted this “volume” with white epoxy paint. “In addition to separating the reading corner, the resource also generated more places to watch TV, on days when the house is full”, he says.

– (Photos: Lilia Mendel / Production: Andrea Brito Velho/CASACOR)

In the suite, the old wardrobe was maintained, restored and painted green, with black handles, the same color as the iron frame of the mirror resting on the floor. Designed by the architect, the headboard was made in woodwork with a natural freijo finish.

– (Photos: Lilia Mendel / Production: Andrea Brito Velho/CASACOR)

The other room was transformed into an office, and could also be used as a guest room: as the architect needed a visually interesting background for the lives and occasional customer interviews, the workbench was positioned on the porch, facing the window, and a bookcase was projected in the background, in front of the old wardrobe, thus creating a walk-in closet.

– (Photos: Lilia Mendel / Production: Andrea Brito Velho/CASACOR)

“We made a curved portal on the balcony to delimit the bench area and maintain the decoration style of the rest of the apartment. and we closed the back of the shelf with transparent acetate to let natural light into the closet hallway, thus avoiding the feeling of claustrophobia”, explains the architect.

– (Photos: Lilia Mendel / Production: Andrea Brito Velho/CASACOR)

In the kitchen integrated into the living room, it is worth highlighting the curved plaster ceiling (made with molded plates to disguise the difference between the ceiling and the height of the very low beam that divides the kitchen from the living room), the custom-made mirror with a sawmill frame ( created to enlarge the kitchen, add depth and highlight the curve in the ceiling) and the white quartz worktop with a curved design at the end and a rounded finish on the edges.

