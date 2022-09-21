On September 20, Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine responded to the derailment by posting a post on his personal social networking site. He denied having an affair with Sumner Stroh, but admitted that he had “crossed the line” and said that he would take it all. “I didn’t have an affair, however, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.” “Wife and family are what I care about the most in the world, I won’t make this mistake again, I’ll take all the blame! We’ll be together! overcome obstacles!”

Recently, an internet celebrity model named Sumner Stroh revealed that she slept with a certain Victoria’s Secret supermodel man when she was 19 years old, and posted an ambiguous private letter with Adam Levine.

Saodang Adam Levine and Little Pumpkin Behati Prinsloo just announced they were pregnant with their third child, and Saodang Adam sent a private message to the internet celebrity model saying that if the third child was a boy, he would be named Sumner (an internet celebrity model). name), ask the other party if it is ok or not.

Adam Levine is the lead singer of the American pop rock band Maroon 5. The representative works of the combination include “Songs About Jane”, “Moves Like Jagger”, “Payphone” and so on. Adam Levine and Victoria’s Secret Angel Behati Prinsloo began dating in May 2012 and got engaged in July 2013. In July 2014, Levine married Victoria’s Secret supermodel Behati Prinsloo in Mexico for two years.

