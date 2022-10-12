Adding harmonic distortion to a signal can have a very pleasing effect and create fullness and depth, but it can also be unnatural. Whether you like the power of a harmonic enhancement class tool or not, you’re going to use it more or less. What makes the Cobalt Saphira plugin different is that you can use it to individually shape and control the added harmonics in many different ways.

Add even and odd harmonics

There are two types of harmonics: even harmonics and odd harmonics. Most harmonic enhancement tools don’t give you the freedom to choose what to add – all or nothing. So you often have to take it all or not at all.

Sometimes, however, just adding odd or even harmonics will work better for your sound. For example, adding only odd harmonics to a piano makes it sound richer and emphasizes the notes being played. Whereas adding only (which can be a lot) of even harmonics to the snare drum makes it more punchy and helps it stand out from the mix.

With Cobalt Saphira, we can easily choose to add only one type of harmonic, or mix the harmonics the way we want.

Add even harmonics:Even harmonics can be added using the Edge controls, allowing the signal to be compressed in a very unique way. Turn the Send fader all the way up and you’ll hear the sound compressed in a very natural way. Then, use the Return fader to determine the amount of effect you want.

Add odd harmonics:Adding odd harmonics increases the fundamental frequency. So, adjusting the odd harmonics with Cobalt Saphira’s Warm controls will change the sound more noticeably than adjusting the even harmonics.

Equalize harmonics



Sometimes you just want to emphasize a certain range of a complex signal. The Cobalt Saphira features a 4-band EQ that individually controls specific frequencies of added harmonics without touching the source signal or affecting other frequencies in the added harmonics.

Use low-pass and high-pass filters together to create a bandpass around the frequency region you want to emphasize. It is then much easier to adjust the harmonics without changing the signal characteristics outside the selected frequency range.

Handling low frequency harmonics:Distorted sub-bass is usually not good – it tends to lose its roundness and silkiness. Adjusting the Cobalt Saphira’s EQ module, coupled with the high-pass filter, keeps the ultra-low frequencies round and smooth, and also adds punch and character to the higher frequency parts of the signal.

Shaping low and mid-frequency harmonics:Shaping the low and mid harmonics is an art. Done right, you can ensure that you add the warmth, depth, and detail you need to your mix. With the Cobalt Saphira, it is possible to sculpt the mid and low frequencies with precision.

Add high frequency harmonics:When a lot of harmonic distortion is added to a complex signal, high frequencies tend to become spurious and unpleasant—a common way to deal with it is to remove it with a low-pass filter. With Cobalt Saphira you have full control over the type of cutoff/filter and the precise amount of high frequencies to be removed.

Select harmonic mode



Cobalt Saphira has7 harmonic modes. Modes A, B and D sound more natural, Mode C is very punchy, and Modes E, F and G are dirtier and allow for a very creative sound.

If you feel that the added harmonics are blurring the signal – which tends to happen on drum hits or instruments that play short staccato notes – you can use only the 1st harmonic (C mode) or only the 1st and 2nd harmonics (A mode) ) harmonic mode.

Select tape speed



Use the Tape feature to get some movement and depth. The higher the Speed ​​setting, the less audible the effect will be; lower speeds are good for low frequency content; 15 ips and 22.25 ips are great for the overall mix. If you want to add some very gentle action to your song, you can crank up the Depth, choose the least audible tempo setting, and then dial back until the modulation doesn’t feel noticeable.

Product page:

www.waves.com/saphira

www.waves.com

